Signature Global sales bookings double to Rs 2,770 cr in Q3: Chairman

The company had sold properties worth Rs 1,260 crore in the year-ago period

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman Signature Global | Image: X/@signatureglobal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Realty firm Signature Global on Tuesday reported a more than two-fold jump in sales bookings to Rs 2,770 crore mainly on better demand for its housing projects in Gurugram.

The company had sold properties worth Rs 1,260 crore in the year-ago period.

Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal attributed the growth in sales bookings to customers' trust in the company.

"By aligning our strategy with market trends and focusing on delivering value through premium and mid-range housing, we have reached another important milestone," he said.

The strong demand during the festive season underscores the appeal of its carefully designed projects.

 

"Moving forward, we remain committed to refining our offerings to meet the evolving needs of homebuyers. With this momentum, Signature Global is well-positioned to seize new opportunities, reinforce its market presence, and continue creating lasting value for our stakeholders," Aggarwal said.

Signature Global has so far delivered 120 lakh sq ft of housing area and has a robust pipeline of 350 lakh sq ft of saleable area in its forthcoming projects, along with 158 lakh sq ft of ongoing projects, set for execution over the next 2-3 years.

In 2023-24, Signature Global achieved sales bookings of Rs 7,270 crore and has set a target of Rs 10,000 crore in the current fiscal year.

Topics : Signature Global Real Estate Real estate developers

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

