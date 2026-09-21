Starbucks to establish its first India GCC in Chennai, create 800 tech jobs

Adding to Tamil Nadu's growing Global Capability Centre ecosystem, the world's largest chain of coffeehouses, Starbucks, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu to establish its Global Capability Centre in Chennai.

The GCC is expected to create 800 high-value jobs in its first phase, further strengthening Chennai’s position as a destination for global companies seeking to build technology, talent and business capabilities for the world. The Starbucks investment also reflects the Government’s increasingly hands-on approach to investment facilitation, said a statement on Tuesday.

During the course of discussions, when the proposal required further engagement, Minister for Industries and Investment S. Keerthana led the discussions with the Starbucks global team, making a direct case for Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

In a lighter note following the signing, Minister Keerthana took to social media to mark the occasion with a nod to Tamil Nadu’s deep-rooted coffee culture, writing: “We just brewed something strong. Tamil Nadu x Starbucks, a partnership blended to perfection.” She also noted that from rich filter kaapi to Starbucks, Tamil Nadu’s story is going global.

Her continued engagement helped bring renewed attention to the opportunity and contributed to Starbucks moving forward with its Chennai GCC, the statement added.

The development is being seen as another outcome of the clear investment direction set by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, with the Industries and Investment Promotion Department taking an active approach to identifying, facilitating and converting investment opportunities.

"We are delighted to welcome Starbucks to Tamil Nadu. A global brand of Starbucks’ stature choosing Chennai to establish its Global Capability Centre is a strong endorsement of our talent, our capabilities and the business environment we are building in Tamil Nadu," Keerthana said.

"Our focus is clear: we want global companies to not only invest in Tamil Nadu, but to build their next generation of capabilities here. We will continue to engage closely with investors and do everything possible to facilitate their growth in the State," she said.

The Starbucks announcement adds to the growing momentum around Chennai’s GCC ecosystem. Recent GCC-related investments and MoUs include Nordex, Chubb, Walgreens, EY and Sigma Technology, alongside Starbucks.

The Government has also announced three dedicated GCC corridors in Chennai with higher FSI, aimed at enabling the development and expansion of large-scale global capability operations.

With Starbucks joining this growing ecosystem, Tamil Nadu is strengthening its position as a destination where global companies can access skilled talent, build high-value capabilities and serve markets around the world.

From attracting investment to actively working with companies to make it happen, Tamil Nadu’s investment promotion approach is focused on turning opportunities into long-term partnerships, high-value employment and global capabilities.