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Tamil Nadu advances GCC expansion with Walgreens Centre in Chennai

The centre at DLF Downtown, Tharamani, will focus on technology and business services, with further expansion planned over the coming years

Tamil Nadu GCC, Global Capability Centre

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday with Walgreens India Private Ltd in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 1:37 PM IST

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Tamil Nadu is further strengthening its Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem, with Walgreens, one of America’s leading healthcare and pharmacy companies, establishing a new GCC in Chennai.
 
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday with Walgreens India Private Ltd in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
 
The proposed GCC will focus on technology and business services and is expected to create more than 250 employment opportunities in its first year, with further expansion planned over the coming years.
 
The centre will be located at DLF Downtown, Tharamani, in Chennai’s emerging GCC ecosystem.
 
The investment comes soon after the state government announced the Tamil Nadu Global Capability Centres Corridor and Development Programme in the Assembly, covering key employment corridors across Chennai and aimed at enabling the next generation of GCCs to establish, expand and scale in the state.
 

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Walgreens’ decision to establish its GCC in Chennai is expected to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s technology and healthcare ecosystem and its capabilities in digital innovation.
 
The centre will enable Walgreens to build critical technology and business capabilities from Chennai to support its enterprise operations, while creating high-value employment opportunities for the state’s skilled workforce.
 
Tamil Nadu said it is committed to building an ecosystem where global companies can invest, innovate, build capabilities and grow over the long term.
 
The Walgreens partnership is another step in strengthening Chennai’s position as a destination for high-value global capability centres and in expanding Tamil Nadu’s GCC ecosystem. 

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Topics : Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government Indian investments into GCC

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 1:37 PM IST