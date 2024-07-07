Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Statsguru: Jio, Airtel, and Vi hike mobile tariffs to boost 5G investments

Subscriber churn is expected, though companies have varied the hikes to minimise the impact at the lower end. Reliance Jio is expected to widen its lead over others in terms of total subscribers

Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) — India’s three key telecom operators— recently announced an increase in their mobile tariff plans with an eye on greater revenue realisation and monetisation of their 5G investments. The hi

Representative Picture

Samreen Wani
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) — India’s three key telecom operators— recently announced an increase in their mobile tariff plans with an eye on greater revenue realisation and monetisation of their 5G investments. The hikes, which ranged between 11 per cent and 25 per cent, and are the first across companies since December 2021, came into effect in the first week of July. The average revenue per user, according to analysts, is expected to continue rising over the next year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Subscriber churn is expected, though companies have varied the hikes to minimise the impact at the lower end. Reliance Jio Infocomm is expected to widen its lead over others in terms of total subscribers.



Previous tariff increases resulted in a lot of subscribers dropping out as mobile bills climbed. Some of this could be due to consolidation with people surrendering multiple connections. Overall teledensity, or the number of connections per hundred inhabitants, has fallen between 2019 and 2024.


Capital expenditure by telecom companies is expected to continue absorbing a large amount of money—over Rs 3 trillion between the financial year 2024-25 (FY 25) and FY 26, according to some estimates. The telecom companies had spent over Rs 11,000 crore in auctions in late June. The indebtedness of these companies as measured by the net debt/equity ratio is expected to come down despite these costs, thanks to higher charges.




India’s telecommunications prices remain lower than many of its peers. Customers in countries like Japan and the United States pay five times as much as those in India, even after adjusting for differences in the cost of living. Customers in emerging market peers like Brazil, Russia and others pay between 10 per cent  and 60 per cent more (chart 6).


Also Read

PremiumIndia’s inclusion in JP Morgan’s emerging market bond index, starting this week, is expected to bring capital into the country. Funds worth over $200 billion in assets track the index and are expected to result in over $20 billion flows into the coun

Statsguru: India's index inclusion may bring capital into the country

Premiumdebt fund

Statsguru: Developing countries are hard hit amid rise in debt burden

Premiumchabahar port

Statsguru: Several challenges remain for India-Iran Chabahar port deal

Premiumforeign ownership

Statsguru: Declining foreign ownership of the Indian stock market

PremiumOptimism on services export

Statsguru: Optimism about growth of India's commercial services exports

Topics : StatsGuru 5G in India Telecom industry Bharti Airtel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon