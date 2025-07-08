Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 09:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Steel ministry defers quality rules on imports amid importer concerns

Steel ministry defers quality rules on imports amid importer concerns

Steel ministry defers quality rules on imports amid importer concerns

steel, steel exports

Image: Bloomberg

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Ministry of Steel has postponed the enforcement of its June 13 Quality Control Order (QCO) on finished steel imports by four months, according to a report by LiveMint. The decision comes after small importers expressed concerns about steel shipments that are already on their way to India.
 
According to a letter reviewed by LiveMint, the ministry held discussions with industry stakeholders on July 7 and decided to ease the upcoming rules. It will temporarily allow steel imports without the required Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS-) certification.
 
As per the 13 June notification, importers would have been required to get BIS certification for all incoming finished steel products. The move was part of the government’s effort to tighten quality checks on steel imports.
   
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

More From This Section

qcom, quick commerce

FSSAI warns e-comm players against non-compliance with food safety norms

X, Twitter

X and IT ministry clash over blocking of Reuters accounts in India

Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International (left) and Atul Chordia, chairman and executive director, Ventive Hospitality (right)

Ventive, Marriott expand partnership to add 6 new hotels in India by 2030

labour shortage, Migration, Real Estate, Covid surge, skilled labour, summer heat

Nationwide strike on July 9: Ten trade unions protest labour codes

capsules, pharma sector, pharma, medicine, drugs

MSME pharma firms ask for financial, regulatory help in GMP, NSQ compliance

Topics : Breaking News steel ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchUAE Golden VisaBharat BandhTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon