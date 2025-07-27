Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Sun Pharma, Lupin, Dr Reddy's recall products in US due to mfg issues

Sun Pharma, Lupin, Dr Reddy's recall products in US due to mfg issues

Domestic drug majors Sun Pharma, Lupin and Dr Reddy's Laboratories are recalling drugs in the US market due to manufacturing issues and product mix up, according to the US health regulator.

pharma, drugs, medicine

As per the latest Enforcement Report of US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Mumbai-headquartered Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is recalling 5,448 bottles of a generic medication in the US | Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic drug majors Sun Pharma, Lupin and Dr Reddy's Laboratories are recalling drugs in the US market due to manufacturing issues and product mix up, according to the US health regulator.

As per the latest Enforcement Report of US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Mumbai-headquartered Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is recalling 5,448 bottles of a generic medication in the US.

Princeton-based Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc is recalling the affected lot of Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate capsules (60 mg) due to "Failed Dissolution Specifications", the US health regulator stated. 

The medication is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

 

The drug firm initiated the Class II recall in the US on June 16 this year, it added.

Also Read

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma resolves US antitrust case with $200 mn agreement

drugs, pharma

Results preview: Pharma firms stare at muted earnings growth for Q1premium

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma's psoriasis drug delivers positive results in arthritis trials

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma gains on US launch of Leqselvi, analysts see strong upsidepremium

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma shares rise 2% on US launch of hair loss drug after settlement

Another Mumbai-based drug maker Lupin is recalling 58,968 bottles of a generic combination medication used to treat high blood pressure.

Naples-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc is recalling Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets (USP 20mg/12.5mg). The affected lot was manufactured at the company's Nagpur-based manufacturing facility.

As per the USFDA, the company initiated the Class II recall on June 20 due to "Product Mix Up".

This product is being recalled because of a complaint received that a sealed bottle of lisinopril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets 20mg/12.5 mg had a foreign tablet identified as atazanavir and ritonavir tablet 300mg/100mg, the US health regulator stated.

In another filing, the US health regulator said that Dr Reddy's Laboratories is recalling 1,476 bottles of Omeprazole Delayed-release capsules.

The medication is used to treat certain stomach and esophagus problems.

Princeton-based Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc initiated the Class II recall on June 30, 2025, USFDA stated.

The affected lot was produced at the company's Bachupally (Telangana)-based manufacturing facility.

The recall is due to the presence of foreign tablets/capsules, USFDA said.

It is due to the presence of foreign Divalproex Sodium extended-release 250mg tablets in a bottle of omeprazole capsules, it added.

As per the USFDA, a Class-II recall is initiated when the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may lead to temporary or medically reversible health consequences, or when the likelihood of serious adverse health outcomes is minimal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Thoothukudi Airport

Historic port to future hub: Thoothukudi's giant leap for global reachpremium

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India-UK trade pact: Tariff cut may not impact Scotch whisky retail pricespremium

quick commerce, q-com

Discounts, nudges, added fees: Qcom quietly making customers pay morepremium

steel, steel industry

Govt may mandate public procurement of 25% sustainable green steelpremium

Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, on Thursday shot off a letter to the company board, alleging that she was “coerced” into signing documents behind “locked doors”

Battle for ownership brews at Sona BLW after Sunjay Kapur's death

Topics : Sun Pharma Dr Reddys Lupin US market USFDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon