Telcos start trials for CNAP feature in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh

Telcos start trials for CNAP feature in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh

The feature is being introduced to help curb spam, fraud, and scam calls, as well as reduce incidents of impersonation where callers pretend to represent other people or organisations

During the trial phase, the caller’s name will be displayed if the person has taken their mobile connection from one of the major telecom providers.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Smartphone users in India will soon start seeing the names of unknown callers, as telecom operators begin trials for the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) service in the Haryana and Himachal Pradesh circles, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL are conducting trials in Haryana, while Bharti Airtel is testing the feature in Himachal Pradesh, the report said.
 
Business Standard had earlier reported that several carriers — including Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Jio — were preparing pilots in select northern circles ahead of a full-scale rollout.

What is the CNAP feature?

The Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) feature is designed to display the caller’s name along with their mobile number for all incoming calls. 
 

The initiative aims to curb spam, fraud, and scam calls, while reducing impersonation cases in which callers pretend to represent companies or government bodies.
 
By showing verified caller names, CNAP seeks to bring greater transparency and safety to mobile communication, helping users identify who is calling even if the number is not saved on their phone.

How will the CNAP service work?

During the trial phase, the caller’s verified name will appear on the recipient’s screen if the number belongs to a major telecom provider.
 
For instance, if a user from Haryana or Himachal Pradesh calls another person anywhere in India, the recipient will see the name registered on the caller’s SIM, provided it is not already saved in their contacts.
 
The CNAP database will rely on information from the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) — the document submitted when a user purchases a SIM card. Therefore, the name displayed will be the verified name provided at registration, ensuring accuracy and authenticity.
 
Once fully implemented, the CNAP feature will become a default service for all mobile users across India, similar to built-in caller identification.

DoT targets March 2026 for pan-India rollout

As previously reported by Business Standard, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed all telecom operators to complete the nationwide rollout of CNAP by March 2026.
 
While the government initially aimed for an internal deadline by the end of 2025, it has now formally communicated to telecom companies to ensure full implementation by March 2026.
 
Officials said the move is part of a broader government effort to improve digital trust, safeguard users from scams, and enhance accountability in mobile networks.

Why CNAP matters

India has witnessed a sharp rise in spam and phishing calls, with millions of users targeted through impersonation scams each year. The CNAP initiative, once deployed nationwide, is expected to significantly reduce fraudulent calls by enabling instant caller verification.
 
The feature aligns with global best practices in telecom security and mirrors similar systems in countries such as the US and South Korea, where verified caller identification has helped lower the volume of unsolicited and fraudulent calls.

Telcos telecom services Reliance Jio Scam spams Trai on spam calls Department of Telecommunications

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

