Tier-1 cities to add 16.6 msf of Grade A mall supply by 2026: Anarock

India’s Tier-1 cities are expected to see over 16.6 million square feet (msf) of Grade A new mall supply in the calendar years 2025 and 2026, driven by rising consumption patterns, according to a report by real estate consultancy firm Anarock.
The report adds that the supply surge will come in Hyderabad and Delhi NCR, which are expected to command a combined 65 per cent share of this new supply, indicating a shift of focus for players in this segment to high-growth consumption hubs.
This comes after a perceivable shortfall in new supply of Grade A malls across the top seven cities including Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, which was significantly lower than the overall leasing in the last three calendar years.
According to data, these cities witnessed 2.6 msf of new Grade A retail supply, while leasing clocked in at around 3.2 msf in 2022. Likewise, 2023 saw 5.3 msf of new Grade A mall supply, lower than the 6.5 msf space leased.
The demand-supply gap widened further in 2024 due to approvals slowing down because of general and state elections. “New Grade A mall supply in 2024 was just 1.1 msf, while leasing was 6.5 msf,” Anuj Kejriwal, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) at Anarock Retail, said.
The surge now, however, is part of a broader pipeline that could add more than 40 msf of retail space by 2029 across major urban centres.
The report adds that current absorption trends are reassuring, allaying concerns of potential oversupply due to the surge in supply.
Anarock data states that total mall leasing is pegged to be over 12.6 msf across the top seven cities, compared to 16.6 msf of new supply over the next two years. “Both mall developers and retailers are showing resolute confidence, spurred by strong leasing and positive consumer sentiments,” the report said.
Data also indicates that with the demand-supply imbalance of previous years now gradually normalising, mall vacancy rates in the top seven cities are expected to stabilise over the next two years, at 8.2 per cent in 2025 and 8.5 per cent in 2026.
In 2021, the vacancy rate in these cities was as high as 15.5 per cent.
The report indicates that the current retail boom is not limited to urban metros, with Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities also emerging as new consumption hotbeds due to rising disposable incomes and deeper smartphone and internet penetration.
“E-commerce adoption in these cities has outpaced that of Tier-1 cities, with industry estimates pegging the share of overall online shopping pie at 65 per cent and predicting it to reach 64 per cent by FY2030,” the report added.
The number of Indian online shoppers has also jumped from 140 million in 2020 to nearly 260 million in 2024. The report stated that it is projected to nearly double to 300 million by 2030, and to 700 million by 2035.