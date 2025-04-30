Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 12:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / ArcelorMittal warns of trade disruption despite strong quarterly profit

ArcelorMittal warns of trade disruption despite strong quarterly profit

ArcelorMittal shipped about 13.6 million tons of steel in the first quarter, slightly up from the year-ago period

steel, steel industry

Delays in resolving trade disruptions could weigh on the group's initial 2025 steel consumption forecasts particularly for the U.S. and China

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ArcelorMittal, the world's second-largest steelmaker, reported first-quarter core profit above market expectations on Wednesday, helped by a strong performance in Liberia, despite geopolitical challenges. 
The Luxembourg-based company reported quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of $1.58 billion, beating analysts' consensus estimate of $1.55 billion provided by the company. 
ArcelorMittal shipped about 13.6 million tons of steel in the first quarter, slightly up from the year-ago period. 
In Liberia, the group achieved record iron ore production at 8.4 million tons and shipped some 8 million tons of iron ore in the quarter, up 29.2 per cent and 27 per cent year-on-year respectively, driven by operational improvements. 
 
"Looking ahead, a measure of caution about the short-term outlook is appropriate. Heightened uncertainty around the terms of global trade is hurting business confidence and risks causing further economic disruption if not quickly resolved," CEO Aditya Mittal said in a statement. 

Also Read

Lakshmi Mittal

Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal looks to leave UK over govt's non-dom crackdown

scrap metal

AM/NS India commissions first scrap unit, plans three more by FY26

JSW steel

JSW Steel becomes world's most valuable steelmaker with $30.3 bn market cap

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

ArcelorMittal-Nippon warns import curbs may impact India production

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

ArcelorMittal considers shifting European biz support activities to India

Delays in resolving trade disruptions could weigh on the group's initial 2025 steel consumption forecasts particularly for the US and China, the group said. 
The group previously said it expected 2025 global steel demand growth of 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent, excluding China, the world's top consumer and producer of the metal. 
ArcelorMital's steel outlook comments echoed Swedish peer SSAB, which said it expects a more uncertain outlook for its steel divisions due to tariffs. 
Still, the group said steel spreads in Europe have rebounded from unsustainably low levels, with the outlook bolstered by the European Commission's Steel and Metals Action Plan. 
ArcelorMittal reaffirmed its 2025 capital expenditure outlook, maintaining its investment forecast in the range of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion for the year. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Premiumquick commerce, ecommerce, online delivery, quick delivery

Delivery-based trades moderate in April after hitting eight-year high

PremiumGig worker swiggy online delivery food

Delivery riders sweat through the gap between corporate hype and reality

Premiumtelecom

Telcos fight Noida international airport's indoor telecom infra plan

cybersecurity, hack, cyber, breach

COAI urges equal cybersecurity rules for telcos, OTT communication apps

Gold, jewellery

Akshaya Tritiya biz may touch Rs 16K cr, market to see mixed trend: CAIT

Topics : ArcelorMittal ArcelorMittal consortium Steel producers steelmakers US China trade war

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayMeta AI AppMarket HolidayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon