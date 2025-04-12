Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Top 7 Indian cities see 4-8% rise in office rent in 2024: Vestian

Top 7 Indian cities see 4-8% rise in office rent in 2024: Vestian

Among seven Indian cities, Mumbai saw an increase of 6.7 per cent in monthly average office rent to $1.6 per square feet

Office, Office space

The average monthly office rent in Pune stood at $1 per square feet in 2024, up 4.5 per cent annually | Photo: Shutterstock.com

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rent for office spaces in India's seven major cities rose 4-8 per cent annually in 2024 while the eight big overseas markets saw a mixed trend in rental growth, according to Vestian.

As per the data by real estate consultant Vestian, the average office rent in New York fell 1.3 per cent in 2024 to $7.5 per square feet per month.

Shanghai saw a decline of 6.8 per cent to $2.8 per square feet per month, while Hong Kong witnessed a fall of 6 per cent to $5.9 per square feet a month.

Office rent in Seattle dipped 1.9 per cent in 2024 to $4.7 per square feet per month.

 

However, the average office rentals rose in London by 8.6 per cent to $8.6 per square feet per month.

Miami saw a 7.3 per cent increase in office rent in 2024 to $5.1 per square feet per month, while Boston witnessed a 1.2 per cent rise to $5.5 per square feet per month.

The average office rent in Singapore inched up 0.5 per cent in 2024 to $7 per square feet per month.

Vestian CEO Shrinivas Rao said the decline in office space rents in some of the global markets is influenced by the emergence of technologies like generative AI and changes in office space utilisation strategies.

Among seven Indian cities, Mumbai saw an increase of 6.7 per cent in monthly average office rent to $1.6 per square feet.

Delhi saw an 8.2 per cent rise in monthly rentals to $0.9 per square feet, while Bengaluru witnessed a 4.7 per cent rise to $1.1 per square feet.

The average monthly office rent in Pune stood at $1 per square feet in 2024, up 4.5 per cent annually.

In Chennai, the monthly office rent stood at 0.8 per square feet in 2024, a rise of 7.7 per cent annually.

Hyderabad saw an appreciation of 4.4 per cent in average monthly office rent during 2024 to $0.8 per square feet.

The average monthly office rent in Kolkata increased 3.8 per cent annually during 2024 to $0.6 per square feet, the Vestian data showed.

Rao said the influx of new businesses and company expansions has led to significant demand for office spaces in India.

"Global firms are aggressively seeking office space in India due to robust economic growth compared to other major economies of the world, rich demographic dividend, large consumer base, rapid urbanisation, and the easy availability of skilled workforce at competitive rates, particularly in technology and finance," he added.

Rao noted that this demand is driving the need for high-quality office spaces.

The consultant said prime commercial hubs like Mumbai's BKC and Delhi's central business district (Connaught Place and adjoining area) command high rentals, with average rent reaching $3-4 per sq ft a month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

