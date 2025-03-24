Monday, March 24, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / BFSI sector leases 13.4 msf of office space in 2024, up 19% from 2023: JLL

BFSI sector leases 13.4 msf of office space in 2024, up 19% from 2023: JLL

Foreign BFSI firms accounted for 68.3 per cent of total BFSI leasing in 2024

Office, Office space

The sector accounted for a 17.4 per cent share of overall space take-up in 2024 | Photo: Shutterstock.com

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector in India leased 13.45 million square feet (msf) of office space in 2024, up 19.5 per cent year-on-year, according to the JLL BFSI Guide. In 2023, leasing stood at 11.3 msf.
 
The sector accounted for a 17.4 per cent share of overall space take-up in 2024, marginally lower than 17.9 per cent in 2023. This positioned BFSI as the third-largest occupier, behind the technology and flexible workspace sectors. Total office leasing stood at 77.2 msf.
 
During the three-year period from 2022 to 2024, the BFSI sector leased 31 msf of office space—higher than the 29 msf leased during the previous six-year period from 2016 to 2021. Global BFSI firms accounted for 59.0 per cent of the total space leased by the sector between 2022 and 2024.
   
India’s strong talent pool, digitisation push, financial inclusion, and consumption potential are key growth drivers for the BFSI sector, the report noted.
 
In 2024, foreign BFSI firms accounted for 68.3 per cent of total BFSI leasing, up from 57.7 per cent in 2023.

Also Read

PremiumNeo Banks

BFSI GCCs reach new heights in India with neo and mid-sized banks

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI relaxing risk weights to release Rs 40,000 cr capital for banks

PremiumLogistics firm Delhivery has alleged that its IPO-bound rival Ecom Express has misrepresented numbers related to the two companies' business metrics in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). These numbers relate to metrics such as shipment volumes,

Business correspondents to undergo digital audit, new training models

PremiumBetter protection for depositors and investors was one of the chief considerations in Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introducing, on Friday, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha to amend four pieces of legislation.

Union Budget FY26: Key banking amendments in the spotlight, yet again

Microfinance

Microfinance sector shows signs of stress as delinquency rates rise

 
“This data underscores BFSI’s pivotal role in reshaping India’s office market landscape and the country’s emergence as a global financial services hub. Domestic firms have also not remained far behind, as they leased 12.7 msf across the top seven cities between 2022 and 2024,” said Samantak Das, chief economist and head of research and REIS, India, JLL.
 
Since 2022, global capability centres (GCCs) have leased 67.4 msf of office space, with the BFSI sector accounting for a 20.7 per cent share. In 2024, the BFSI share in GCC leasing rose to 25.2 per cent, making it the second-largest segment after technology.
 
In 2024, Mumbai maintained its position as the financial capital, accounting for over 25 per cent of the nationwide BFSI office space leasing over the past three years.
 
Rahul Arora, head of office leasing and retail services, senior managing director (Karnataka, Kerala), India, JLL, said, “Bengaluru and Delhi-National Capital Region follow Mumbai closely, each capturing 18–20 per cent of the market, with Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune rounding out the top tier.”
 

More From This Section

tea garden, lenders

Small tea growers hopeful of being treated at par with farmers: CISTA

Flight, plane, Airplane

DGCA directs airlines to inform passengers of rights via SMS, WhatsApp

Joydeep Ghosh, partner and life sciences and healthcare industry leader at Deloitte India

Manpower acquisition, retention biggest challenge in R&D GCCs: Expert

PremiumCCI

CCI likely to widen the ambit of probe into ad-media firms' cartel issue

PremiumAyodhya airport

AAI plans to invest Rs 1,625 crore to expand Ayodhya airport capacity

Topics : BFSI Office leasing Office spaces office space Office space leasing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon