Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 09:21 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Demand for retail spaces in malls, high streets falls 10% in 2024: CBRE

Demand for retail spaces in malls, high streets falls 10% in 2024: CBRE

Real estate consultant CBRE data pertains to leasing in investment-grade shopping malls, high streets and standalone developments

Office space | Photo by Thirdman on Pexels

The gross absorption or leasing of retail spaces stood at 71 lakh square feet in 2023 calendar year. | Photo by Thirdman on Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leasing of retail spaces in shopping malls and high streets fell 10 per cent last year to 64 lakh square feet across eight major cities due to supply constraints, according to CBRE.

The gross absorption or leasing of retail spaces stood at 71 lakh square feet in 2023 calendar year.

Real estate consultant CBRE data pertains to leasing in investment-grade shopping malls, high streets and standalone developments.

"India's retail landscape is set for significant growth in 2025, with primary leasing demand gaining momentum and 5-6 million (50-60 lakh) sq ft of Grade A malls expected to commence operations in cities such as Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru," Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said.

 

Leasing activity is anticipated to remain steady, supported by a robust supply pipeline and strong demand from mid-range fashion, value fashion, athleisure, and jewellery segments, he added.

Also Read

PremiumReal Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

Statsguru: Commercial realty sees growing demand amid limited supply

Office, Office space

Office leasing in 2024 rises 20.8%, records 72 msf in transactions: Report

Mumbai office space

Office space leasing in top 8 cities surpasses 2019 levels: Knight Frank

Office

Bengaluru drives office demand in 2024 with leasing of 21.8 mn sq ft: CBRE

Office, Office space

Office leasing rises 19% in 2024 in top 8 cities on strong demand: C&W

"Retail spaces are evolving into destinations for emotional engagement and storytelling. Retail spaces are transforming into destinations offering a seamless mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment, ensuring a holistic experience for consumers," Magazine observed.

With innovative approaches like social media engagement, quick commerce, and advanced inventory management, he said, India's retail sector is poised for a dynamic and transformative year ahead.

As per the data, the leasing of retail spaces in Delhi-NCR fell to 10 lakh sq ft last year from 14 lakh square feet in 2023.

In Bengaluru, the absorption of retail space remained flat at 19 lakh square feet.

Leasing of retail spaces in Mumbai dipped to 8 lakh square feet from 10 lakh square feet.

Hyderabad saw a rise in demand to 10 lakh square feet from 7 lakh square feet.

Chennai too witnessed a marginal rise in demand to 7 lakh square feet from 6 lakh square feet.

However, Pune saw a decline in leasing of retail spaces to 6 lakh square feet from 8 lakh square feet.

In Kolkata, there was a rise to 2 lakh square feet from 1 lakh square feet.

Leasing of retail spaces in Ahmedabad fell to 4 lakh square feet in 2024 from 5 lakh square feet in the preceding year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

e-commerce

Govt e-commerce draft needs tweaks to suit varied business models: Experts

Bharat Petroleum, BPCL

BPCL Q3 results: Net profit rises 19.6% to Rs 3,806 cr, revenue down 1.9%

India US trade

Govt examines Trump's trade memo to assess impact on bilateral trade

Hiring

Engineering colleges witness strong placement season after two-year lull

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

ExTeM researchers working on long-term human settlement in Mars and Moon

Topics : office space Office space leasing Office spaces

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVENitish Kumar's Withdraws BJP SupportStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon