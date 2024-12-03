Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Top Indian cities report about 1 million unsold housing units: Study

Top Indian cities report about 1 million unsold housing units: Study

The new housing supply during Q3 2024 declined by 19 per cent YoY

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Photo: Shutterstock

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 12:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The top eight Indian cities have reported high inventory levels, with about 1 million unsold housing units at the end of the third quarter of the calendar year 2024 (Q3 2024), as per Liases Foras and Colliers.
 
The top eight cities are the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Pune.
 
Explaining the reasons behind the high inventory levels, Vimal Nadar, senior director and head of research, Colliers India, said, “The residential market across major cities of the country has been registering record-high sales in the last two years. Developers, optimistic about continued high traction in demand, have been launching new projects across affordable, mid, luxury, and ultra-luxury segments.”
   
As per Anarock, in 2023, the combined sales of the top seven cities reached 476,000 units, as against 364,000 lakh units in 2022, registering a yearly growth of 31 per cent.
 
Nadar stated that developers are being cautious with new launches amid high inventory levels. “Developers, too, have been recalibrating their strategies and carefully launching residential projects targeted specifically for an appropriate set of homebuyers,” he added.
 
In Q3 2024, as per Anarock, the new housing supply witnessed a 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop, falling below the 100,000 mark for the first time since Q1 2023. During the quarter, the sales also declined 11 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Pankaj Kapoor, managing director of Liases Foras, too, stated that a gradual reduction in new launches has been observed. However, he said that NCR, Chennai, and Tier-II cities have a deficient supply level, and they may see a surge in new launches. He noted that MMR, Pune, and Hyderabad “are reaching a plateau in sales and supply.”

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Govt introduces Coastal Shipping Bill in Lok Sabha amid noisy protests

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Aviation minister Naidu bats for more women pilots into helicopter industry

steel, steel exports

Steel ministry proposes 25% safeguard duty on import of certain steel items

Indian Oil

Govt deploys advanced tech to enhance oversight over retail fuel outlets

electricity

India's power consumption rises 5% to 125.44 billion units in Nov

 
Further, of the total 1 million unsold units, affordable and middle-income categories cumulatively accounted for almost two-thirds of the unsold inventory. Justifying the trend, Nadar said, “Unsold inventory levels roughly mimic the overall residential market in the country. At the national level and across major cities too, almost two-thirds of the annual supply and demand pertain to these categories.”
 
Moreover, Nadar informed that the majority of the unsold units are in under-construction properties.
 
However, though the overall number of unsold units appears to be bigger, the inventory levels since Q1 2024 have been observed to be dropping sequentially.
 
Considering Q3 2024, as per Anarock, “Available housing inventory saw an 8 per cent yearly decline across the top seven cities amid strong sales—from over 610,000 units as of Q3 2023-end to over 564,000 lakh units by Q3 2024-end. The inventory decline is largely attributable to sales exceeding new launches in the quarter.”
 
Nadar is estimating the residential real estate sector to likely end on an optimistic note in 2024, with a decline in inventory levels driven by sales momentum, particularly in middle-income, luxury, and ultra-luxury segments in the mid- to long-term. “Overall unsold inventory levels, led by sturdy sales, have been declining steadily throughout 2024, and this is likely to continue over the next few quarters,” he added.

Also Read

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Rs 200 cr of homebuyer's compensation recovered from realtors: MahaRERA

Shubhashish Homes

Gaurs Group to invest Rs 750 cr on new housing project in Greater Noida

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Signature Global to launch housing projects worth Rs 50K cr in next 3yrs

The government will consider allowing higher fines on banks for not complying with regulatory guidelines amid concerns that the current penalty amounts may not act as effective deterrents for large organisations or repeat offenders. The Centre is op

CFPB's open banking rules for consumer data unveiled by US watchdog

Ashiana Housing

Housing sales in 30 major tier II cities down 13% in Jul-Sep: PropEquity

Topics : housing Cities report Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 12:42 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon