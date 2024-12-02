Aviation minister Naidu bats for more women pilots into helicopter industry

Business Standard
Highlighting that 15 per cent of pilots in India are women compared to the global average of 5 per cent, the minister said efforts are continuing to empower women in the aviation sector

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

The minister was speaking at a conference organised by the Indian section of The Ninety-Nines. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday said more women pilots should come into the helicopter industry as helicopters are critical in connecting unserved areas where building an airport or operating an aircraft is difficult.

Highlighting that 15 per cent of pilots in India are women compared to the global average of 5 per cent, the minister said efforts are continuing to empower women in the aviation sector.

"I would encourage more people, especially women, to become not only commercial aviation pilots but also helicopter pilots... More women pilots should come into the helicopter industry," he said at an event in the national capital.

 

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and the civil aviation ministry is taking various initiatives to boost the helicopter industry also.

Naidu said the helicopter industry has a critical role in expanding air connectivity network to unserved areas where building an airport or taking a commercial plane is very very difficult.

The minister was speaking at a conference organised by the Indian section of The Ninety-Nines, a grouping of women pilots.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : female airline pilots women pilot Aviation ministry airline industry

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

