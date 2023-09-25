Tourism sector from across world to assemble in Kerala for travel expo

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the first edition of South India's prestigious travel expo Global Travel Market (GTM 2023) at Kovalam, near here, on September 27.

State Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will preside over the inaugural function of the four-day event at The Leela Kovalam, a Raviz Hotel, at 5 pm, an official release said on Monday.

Kerala Chief Secretary V Venu will deliver the keynote address on the occasion.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai will inaugurate the seminar sessions on September 27 at 6.30 pm. It will deliberate on various topics on the theme 'Experience the Essence of South India: Where Culture Meets Nature'.

GTM 2023, an annual B2B travel and trade exhibition, is organised by South Kerala Hoteliers Forum (SKHF), Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries (TCCI), Tavas Ventures, and Metro Media.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will inaugurate the travel and trade exhibition at Travancore International Convention Centre, Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom, on September 28.

"The event will witness the convergence of global stakeholders and scores of new business partnerships are expected to be inked by them. The expo will focus on the South Indian tourism sector," GTM CEO Siji Nair told a press conference here.

Nair said GTM will provide plenty of new opportunities that will enable the stakeholders to avail themselves of the best of the travel and tourism industries.

"More than 1,000 trade visitors, 600 plus domestic and 100 international tour operators, and 100 plus corporate buyers will attend the summit. GTM will set a platform for the stakeholders to launch new products, network with key decision-makers, increase brand awareness, and gather market intelligence," he added.

GTM chief coordinator Prasad Manjali said most of the buyers are visiting Kerala for the first time, and there will be presentations from different countries.

"The expo will be open to the public for free on September 30, giving them opportunities to avail exciting tour options for the upcoming festival and holiday season," he said.

The event will have 200 plus stalls put up by major hoteliers and resorts, tourism boards and organisations, airlines, travel agents, tour operators and travel tech innovators, the organisers said.