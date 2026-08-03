Trai launches revamped version of MyCall app to help improve call quality

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Monday launched a revamped version of its MyCall app, which offers several new features, including instant rating of voice calls on a one-to-five-star system, reporting of call drops and other issues, and automatic post-call feedback prompts for direct consumer participation. The app will track quality of service as well as quality of experience.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, chairman, Trai, said the feedback shared by customers would help improve the quality of telecom services.

"The application also offers features that enable consumers to view their feedback history and undertake coverage tests. These insights will provide useful inputs to telecom service providers for undertaking targeted network optimisation, thereby enabling improvement in the calling experience for consumers. The information collected through the application will enable Trai to supplement its quality of service monitoring framework with real-world consumer feedback," he said. Trai will not use data captured through this app for taking any punitive actions against telcos, the chairman said.

The app, which has been comprehensively upgraded for the first time since its launch in 2018, will be available to all users on Android devices.

Consumer feedback will be shared with telecom service providers, a feature that was not available in the previous version of the app. Officials said technological developments in networks and devices also prompted the revamp.

Lahoti said consumer feedback would assist telecom service providers in identifying network deficiencies and taking corrective measures, enhancing customer satisfaction and improving the overall mobile experience.

The revamped app follows the upgraded versions of Trai's other apps — Do Not Disturb (DND) and MySpeed — launched in February this year to reduce spam and unsolicited calls and messages and help improve service quality. The DND app was launched with a simplified interface, multilingual options, fewer steps for complaint registration, improved preference management within the app, and more reliable support for dual-SIM phones. The app also enabled implementation of the 1600 number series for financial services entities, allowing customers to see the sender's name on the app. Complaints filed by consumers through the app are sent to telecom companies via API integration.