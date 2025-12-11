Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Trai recommends backhaul spectrum charge at 0.1% of AGR; costs may halve

Trai recommends backhaul spectrum charge at 0.1% of AGR; costs may halve

Trai has recommended a flat backhaul spectrum charge of 0.1 per cent of adjusted gross revenue, replacing the current weighted-average method that has pushed annual levies

telecom, TRAI

Unlike access spectrum that is auctioned to telcos, backhaul spectrum is assigned administratively at a price determined by the regulator and ratified by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a move that is set to slash the cost of backhaul spectrum charges by more than half, India’s telecom regulator has recommended that 0.1 per cent of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) be charged for the airwaves that connect towers to the core network.
 
Why is Trai proposing a flat 0.1% AGR rate for backhaul spectrum?
 
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said on Wednesday that instead of calculating charges for backhaul spectrum on a weighted-average formula based on the number of carriers a telco may have, a flat low rate should be applied.
 
How much do telcos pay now, and why does Trai say the cut matters?
   
Currently, telcos pay between 0.15 per cent to nearly 4 per cent of AGR as backhaul charges on an annual basis, which is estimated to be about Rs 4,000 crore. A significant reduction would make backhaul infrastructure more affordable and enable carriers to undertake more efficient network expansion, thus accelerating 4G and 5G rollouts.

Also Read

Starlink

How much will Starlink's monthly retail plans cost in India? Details here

Motilal Oswal on telecom sector

Telcos poised for next tariff hike in Dec; Airtel to challenge for top spot

Starlink

Starlink yet to unveil India pricing, working to secure final govt approvalpremium

Telecom sector

Trai rejects DoT view on hike in satcom annual spectrum charge to 5%

Telecom sector

Trai rejects DoT push for 5% satcom fee, keeps ₹500 charge for urban users

 
How is backhaul spectrum assigned compared with access spectrum?
 
Unlike access spectrum that is auctioned to telcos, backhaul spectrum is assigned administratively at a price determined by the regulator and ratified by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).
 
What changes has Trai proposed for microwave band assignments?
 
In its recommendations on assignment of microwave spectrum in the 6 GHz (lower), 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz, and 21 GHz bands, as well as E-band and V-band, Trai has proposed point-to-point based assignment of spectrum instead of block-based assignment to ensure better utilisation of airwaves. Telcos would also be given the option to retain their existing backhaul carriers, which would prevent service disruption.
 
What are the proposed per-carrier charges across bands, and what happens next?
 
For point-to-point links in traditional microwave backhaul bands, Trai proposed levying Rs 75,000 per carrier per year in 6 GHz (lower) and 7 GHz bands, while Rs 25,000 per carrier per year for point-to-point links in 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz and 21 GHz bands.
 
Spectrum charges for E-band carriers used for backhauling wireless access network traffic would be 0.1 per cent of AGR, down by a third, while for backhauling non-wireless access network traffic, Rs 25,000 will be charged. Backhaul spectrum charges are proposed at Rs 2,500 per carrier per year for a point-to-point link in V-band.
 
Trai’s recommendations will now go to DoT for consideration.

More From This Section

digital consent, online content, spam, TRAI

Trai-RBI launch pilot to let users manage legacy promo consents; curb spam

Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG, OIL SECTOR

India gas consumption falls 7.5% in Jan-Oct amid monsoons, cheaper fuels

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia with Starlink Vice-President of Business Operations Lauren Dreyer, on Wednesday. They discussed advancing satellite-based last-mile access across India (Photo: x/@JM_Scindia)

Scindia, Starlink V-P Dreyer discuss ways to speed up digital inclusion

artificial intelligence, AI, Data center

$70 bn and rising: Amazon's $35 billion bet lifts India's AI tidepremium

ILlustration;Binay Sinha

GSTAT state benches may miss December rollout as staffing, infra lagpremium

Topics : Trai chief telecom sector in India telecom services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmit Shah Defends SIRGold-Silver Price TodayApple Noida StoreDigital Ad FraudEicher Motors Share PriceGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon