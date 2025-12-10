Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Starlink plans India launch, reveals monthly retail plans: Details

Starlink plans to roll out satellite internet in India with retail plans targeting rural, maritime, aviation, and enterprise sectors after securing licences and regulatory approvals

Starlink

Starlink plans to announce official pricing after obtaining all regulatory approvals | Image: Shutterstock

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Elon Musk-owned Starlink is planning to launch its satellite communication services in India for retail customers at ₹2,500–3,500 per month, according to a report by The Economic Times. The company intends to provide services across industries including maritime, aviation, retail, and enterprise.
 
This comes after Starlink briefly previewed India pricing at ₹8,600 per month on Monday, which was removed within hours from its website and termed a “technical glitch".
 
Starlink plans to announce official pricing after obtaining all regulatory approvals and spectrum from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).
 

What licenses has Starlink obtained in India?

 
Starlink has secured the mandatory Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence, allowing it to provide satcom services to retail customers. The company has also obtained a VSAT licence and authorisation for flight and maritime connectivity, enabling service provision across multiple sectors.
   
However, the Centre has yet to allocate spectrum, and clearance from security agencies is still pending. Once approvals are complete, Starlink will compete with Jio-SES and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb once they start commercial operations.

Starlink has appointed executives to head Indian operations, including finance roles. Lauren Dreyer, Starlink vice-president, will oversee operations in India and manage partnerships with central and state governments. 
 

What is Elon Musk’s vision for Starlink in India?

 
In a recent podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Elon Musk said that Starlink will complement existing telecom operators, as its low-earth-orbit network cannot serve densely populated regions. Rural and remote areas are expected to benefit the most from the service.
 

How does Starlink compare with Indian telcos?

 
Indian telcos cover over 90 per cent of the country with 4G, 5G, and fixed wireless access (FWA). Entry-level fiber and FWA plans from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel cost ₹500–1,000 per month, while Starlink plans are expected to be 3–5 times pricier, making its services more complementary than disruptive. 
 

What are Starlink’s prices in neighbouring countries?

 
While India awaits official pricing, Starlink’s website lists monthly plans in Bangladesh at $40–50 (₹3,400–4,300) with equipment costs of $300–400 (₹25,800–34,400). In Sri Lanka, plans cost $100–125 (₹8,600–10,750) per month, with equipment priced at $900–1,000 (₹77,400–86,000). Download speeds range between 190–360 Mbps.
 

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

