Trump's talk of film tariffs may end up harming Hollywood industry

Hollywood’s relationship with the world is complex.

About half of the $3.7 billion spent on making 40 of Hollywood’s biggest hits in 2024, was spent outside of America. “US film production shows a gradual shift abroad, commonly known as runaway production. This move has accelerated in recent years due to high labour costs in the US, and an increase in generous tax incentive systems around the world,” says David Hancock, chief analyst cinema and movies, at Omdia while sharing the firm’s latest research with Business Standard. This has driven major US studios and smaller producers alike to move their film