Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / Tyre exports from India increases by 17% to Rs 6,219 cr in Q1: ATMA

Tyre exports from India increases by 17% to Rs 6,219 cr in Q1: ATMA

Tyre exports from India recouped in the first quarter of FY25, increasing by 17 per cent YoY. Tyre exports had declined by 14 per cent in the corresponding quarter in the previous year

Shares of tyre companies rallied for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with most of the big players registering cumulative gains of up to 6 per cent over the past two days.

Indian manufactured tyres are being exported to over 170 countries in the world. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tyre exports from India grew 17 per cent year-on-year to reach Rs 6,219 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal with the US emerging as the biggest market, industry body Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) said on Thursday.
Tyre exports from India recouped in the first quarter of FY25, increasing by 17 per cent YoY. Tyre exports had declined by 14 per cent in the corresponding quarter in the previous year, ATMA said citing data just released by the Ministry of Commerce.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sustained focus on R&D and development of advanced technology products aided by competitive pricing and branding efforts helped Indian tyre manufacturers drive growth in exports despite a challenging environment, ATMA Chairman Arnab Banerjee said in a statement.
"Improving demand prospects in key export destinations and expected monetary easing also helped growth," Banerjee added.
The rise in exports is a testament to the Indian tyre industry's enhanced integration with global supply chains, he added.
"The globally aligned regulatory environment in the country for manufacturing of tyres also augurs well for increasing the addressable market for Indian manufactured tyres," Banerjee said.

More From This Section

PremiumDrug, Medicine, Medical

Drug companies move Delhi HC seeking interim relief against FDC ban

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Indian firms should scale AI beyond PoCs, prioritise data standardisation

it sector job,talent poaching

Uttar Pradesh govt plans to invest $4 billion in IT, ITeS sectors

Solar cell

India added 1.1 GW of rooftop solar capacity from January to June: Report

Doctor, Medicine, Medical

India's pharma sector set for 9.6% CAGR, reaching $55 bn by 2030: Report

During Q1FY25, the US was the largest export destination for Indian manufactured tyres accounting for 17 per cent share. Other large export destinations included Brazil, Germany, France and Italy, the statement said.
Indian manufactured tyres are being exported to over 170 countries in the world.
The highest growth in export volumes of 38 per cent was witnessed in motorcycle tyres in Q1 followed by 31 per cent in Truck & Bus Radial (TBR) tyres, it added.
Downside risks to Indian tyre exports continue, including global supply chain disruptions, geopolitical risks, the West Asia crisis and rising shipping costs, Banerjee said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

tyre

Goodyear India Q4 net loss at Rs 4.2 cr on weak demand for tractors, trucks

Tyres, Bridgestone, JK Tyres, MRF Tyres

ICRA forecasts moderate growth for tyre sector in FY25 as input costs rises

CEAT Tyres

Ceat Q4 results: Net profit falls 18.8% to Rs 109 cr on higher rubber costs

Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

Jio now world's largest data company, carries 8% of global traffic: Ambani

Rainwater

Monsoon rains likely to be prolonged, threatening crop harvesting

Topics : Tyre Tyre exports Tyre industry Trade exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon