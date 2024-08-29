Business Standard
Uttar Pradesh govt plans to invest $4 billion in IT, ITeS sectors

A senior UP government official said the state has identified five cities viz. Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, and Prayagraj (Allahabad) to develop such hubs

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to build global technology hubs with a $4 billion investment as it targets 10x growth in the Information Technology (IT) & IT-enabled Services (ITeS) sectors in the next five years.

The investments will be made in new-age technologies that are being adopted in various domains spanning industry, e-commerce, education, health, tourism, space, electronics, energy, etc.
The Yogi Adityanath government is drafting a strategy to woo global investors, including the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), to partner with the state’s artificial intelligence and drone ecosystem.

A senior UP government official said the state has identified five cities viz. Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, and Prayagraj (Allahabad) to develop such hubs.

“Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar district) will be developed as an IT & ITeS hub, while Lucknow will encompass industry dedicated to AI and machine learning (ML),” he added.

Similarly, Kanpur will become a hub for Drones and Robotics, while Varanasi and Prayagraj will be established as centres for Engineering Research and Development (ER&D).

The government is also exploring the possibility of granting industry status to the IT sector, which would allow IT units to access electricity at industrial tariffs.

According to a concept paper commissioned by the government, “UP has a strong IT ecosystem in Noida which is recognised as a global IT & ITeS hub with the presence of large technology companies.”

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

