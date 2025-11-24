Monday, November 24, 2025 | 12:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / UK cosmetics brand Lush returns to India after two decades amid luxury boom

UK cosmetics brand Lush returns to India after two decades amid luxury boom

The company has partnered with Bengaluru-based Bilberry Brands under a licensing deal, starting with an online launch before expanding into physical stores

UK cosmetics brand Lush

UK cosmetics brand Lush has returned to India | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Reuters CHENNAI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UK cosmetics brand Lush has returned to India around two decades after its exit, aiming to tap the country's booming luxury beauty market, a senior executive told Reuters.

The company has partnered with Bengaluru-based Bilberry Brands under a licensing deal, starting with an online launch before expanding into physical stores.

Global beauty brands from Estee Lauder to Japan's Shiseido are ramping up their presence in India as growth slows in developed markets, betting on the nation's luxury beauty market that is expected to quintuple to $4 billion by 2035.

"Shopping retail has changed a lot. You have got a lot more Western brands (that) people are more aware of," Lush co-founder Rowena Bird said in an interview, attributing the growing awareness to rising Internet use in India.

 

In its first 18-24 months of expansion, Lush and its partner aim to open stores in major cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, after approaching 25 top malls nationwide, Bilberry Brands founder Vishal Anand said.

Also Read

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK unveils critical minerals strategy to cut reliance on foreign supply

UK, UK immigration, UK visa

Applying for PR in the UK? New rules extend eligibility criteria to 10 yrs

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK announces drastic reduction in protection for asylum seekers, refugees

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK faces tough economic choices as policymakers confront debt, inflation

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK enlists 60 big employers in drive to improve occupational healthcare

Founded in 1995 and known for its "bath bombs", or fizzy, scented balls that dissolve in water, Lush operates in over 50 countries with more than 850 stores. It posted a turnover of nearly 675 million pounds ($887.36 million) for the year ended 30 June 2024, down 5% from a year earlier.

The re-launch follows a July free-trade agreement between Britain and India that will cut tariffs on goods from textiles to whisky and cars, and phase out duties of up to 22% on UK cosmetics and toiletries.

Lush will import most of the 350-plus products for the country from its UK factory, while making a small share of "fresh" items such as face masks locally with Indian ingredients, Bird said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MSMEs, textile

Textile industry says new labour codes may boost export prospects to US, EUpremium

It industry

Labour codes: IT firms face 5-10% payroll hike, may rejig HR systemspremium

Jio enterprise, Reliance Jio, Q4 Results, Cloud services, JioCinema, JioHotstar

IPL 2025: Ad views duplication in CTV, LTV, mobile less than 5% on JioStar

IT Office GCCs

EY survey flags limited global leadership roles in Indian GCCs

coal india limited, cil h1fy26 results, cil diversification, high employee cost, coal india renewable energy, critical minerals acquisition, cil profit slump, pm prasad

As the world turns its back on fossil fuels, Coal India faces a reckoningpremium

Topics : Britain Cosmetics cosmetics industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon