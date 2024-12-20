Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 10:33 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / UP raises land acquisition rate for Jewar International Airport by 39%

UP raises land acquisition rate for Jewar International Airport by 39%

Against the rate of Rs 3,100 per sq meter, the CM announced that the rate would be Rs 4,300 per sq meter

A view of the Jewar airport’s passenger terminal that is under construction

A view of the Jewar airport’s passenger terminal that is under construction

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 10:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taking a major pro-farmer stance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a nearly 39 per cent hike in the land acquisition rate for the under-construction Jewar International Airport in Greater Noida.
 
Against the prevailing land acquisition rate of Rs 3,100 per sq meter, the CM announced that the rate would be hiked to Rs 4,300 per sq meter, a hike of 38.7 per cent.
 
Apart from the upfront land acquisition rate payable to the land owners and farmers, the nodal agency Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) would also incur the applicable interest payments.
 
At the same time, the government would also facilitate the resettlement of the affected farmers, apart from the self-employment and employment opportunities to the families.
   
The Jewar airport is being developed by Swiss major Zurich Airport International (Zurich AG).

Also Read

semiconductor

Uttar Pradesh govt approves semiconductor projects worth Rs 32k cr

Flights

Noida Airport to start flight operations from April 2025; key details

A view of the Jewar airport's passenger terminal that is under construction

Noida airport faces delay, to start commercial flights by April 2025

Supreme Court, SC

SC removes 30% interest cap per annum on late credit card bill payments

unicorn startup

Unicorn startups' headcount declines 6.7k in a year: PrivateCircle Research

 
Yogi was interacting, at his official residence, with the farmers whose land parcels are to be acquired for the final phase of the flagship Jewar International Airport project.
 
At the meeting, he directed the YEIDA CEO to take urgent measures for providing relief to the farmers.
 
So far, nearly 1,334 hectares or roughly 3,300 acres of land has been seamlessly acquired for the project, which is expected to transform the industrial and infra landscape of UP.
 
The Jewar aviation hub is likely to facilitate big-ticket investment in the region, and catalyse a slew of industries including new age sectors of data centres.
 
Meanwhile, the CM said in the next 10 years, the Jewar region would be the most prosperous and developed area in India.
 
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the airport, positioned to be one of the biggest in Asia, next year.
 
On December 9, a test flight was conducted at Jewar before the runway is commissioned in the next few months after a series of trials and tests.
 
Once inaugurated, the first phase of the airport comprising one runway would have the capacity to service 12 million passengers annually.
 
By 2030, the passenger handling capacity of the airport would be ramped up to 30 million with two runways.
 
In the second phase, a third runway would be developed over 1,365 hectares, followed by fourth and fifth runways over 1,318 hectares and 735 hectares respectively.

More From This Section

Almost half of all organisations in India say they have experienced cyber fraud during and after the pandemic. Technology, media and communication, financial services, and manufacturing are the most affected sectors, according to the ‘Financial and C

DoT asks telcos to play cybercrime awareness caller tune 8-10 times daily

telecom spectrum

Trai recommends additional 5 Mhz spectrum to Railways in 700 Mhz band

PremiumPrivate space startups gain from Isro's support, but face significant risks

Govt exploring the possibility of setting up dedicated space parks

steel

DGTR initiates probe into 'steel flat product' imports amid concerns

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Integration of industry, govt platforms can improve logistics: Piyush Goyal

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Jewar Airport in UP UP government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon