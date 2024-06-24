Noida airport faces delay, to start commercial flights by April 2025

A view of the Jewar airport’s passenger terminal that is under construction

The wait for a second airport in the National Capital Region (NCR) has grown a bit longer. The Noida airport, which is being built in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, has pushed its deadline for starting commercial flight operations from December 2024 to April 2025 due to construction delays.

“In view of the current construction status, we expect to begin commercial operations by the end of April 2025,” said Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, which is building the greenfield project. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In January, YIAPL CEO Christoph Schnellmann had said that the Noida airport is all set to start commercial flight operations by the year-end.

YIAPL on Monday said, “We are working together with our EPC contractor Tata Projects Limited and with other stakeholders to keep the pace of construction activities and preparations for operational readiness high.”

With one runway, the Noida airport is projected to handle 9.4-11.7 million passengers in 2025-26, aviation consultancy firm CAPA India had said in January. Strong competition is expected between the Delhi airport, which is operated by GMR Group-led entity, and the Noida airport, which is about 70 km away from it.

The Noida airport is not the only major greenfield airport project in India facing delays. In January, then Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said that the Navi Mumbai airport will start commercial operations by March 2025.

Adani Group, the parent company of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL), in an investor presentation in April last year, had said that the airport was on track to start commercial operations by December 2024.

YIAPL on Monday said that the construction and development work at the Noida airport is at an “advanced” stage.

“This is a large and complex project, and the next few weeks of construction activities are crucial. Work on the runway, the passenger terminal and the control tower, is well advanced. Recently, the concessions for ground handling, the operation of commercial areas and important maintenance contracts were awarded. In addition, agreements have been signed with several airlines for flight connections from the airport,” it mentioned.

While the company did not explicitly mention the reasons for the delays, sources said the construction has been going a bit slower than expected.

The Noida airport had on April 18 conducted its first calibration flight. A calibration flight for a new airport verifies and fine-tunes navigation aids, runway lighting, and airspace, ensuring safety and accuracy before commercial operations commence.

It also helps pilots familiarise themselves with the airport layout and procedures.

The Delhi airport, India’s busiest, handles approximately 1,200 flights per day. The Noida airport is expected to commence operations with 65 daily flights.