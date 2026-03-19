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Home / Industry / News / Uttar Pradesh approves food processing projects worth over ₹200 crore

Uttar Pradesh approves food processing projects worth over ₹200 crore

The approved private projects encompass farm segments including vegetables, horticulture, dairy, and poultry

food processing

The government will develop these projects in major industrial and commercial hubs such as Varanasi, Meerut, Kanpur, Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bareilly, Ayodhya, and Rampur. (Representative image)

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 6:49 PM IST

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Uttar Pradesh (UP)  has cleared 14 food processing projects worth over ₹200 crore, to link the agricultural sector directly with the market.
 
The approved private projects encompass farm segments including vegetables, horticulture, dairy, and poultry.
 
The government will develop these projects in major industrial and commercial hubs such as Varanasi, Meerut, Kanpur, Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bareilly, Ayodhya, and Rampur.
 
UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said food processing holds immense potential to augment farm income and generate large-scale employment opportunities.
 
Maurya directed officials to create awareness about subsidies provided under the Uttar Pradesh Food Processing Industry Policy 2023 so that more enterprises can be established.
 

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Meanwhile, consumer foods company Apis India Limited is looking to set up a greenfield food processing unit in Western Uttar Pradesh.
 
Apis India Managing Director Amit Anand said the company, which procures almost 4,000 tonnes of honey from the state, aims to double its procurement within the next 3 years. He added that UP's industrial policy is among the most progressive in India.
 
The government is promoting food processing so that farmers receive better prices due to an enriched agricultural value chain.
 
The state has received food processing proposals pertaining to namkeen, sweets production, frozen vegetable processing, culinary herbs, milk powder, desi ghee, paneer, whey powder production, spice units, ready-to-cook products (pre-mix dalia and khichdi), poultry feed units, and other products.
 
The approved processing units will procure raw materials from local farmers and livestock producers.
 
Investors must also submit a list of 100 farmers or dairy producers whose raw materials can be puchased to qualify for incentives.
 
The Yogi government envisions 75,000 new food processing units in UP. The state currently has roughly 65,000 food processing units across 75 districts.
 
With rising global demand, countries such as the US, Bangladesh, UAE, and Vietnam are increasingly importing Indian processed food items.
 
UP’s agri economy has leaped threefold in the last eight years. Compared to UP's agricultural sector Gross State Value Added (GSVA) of ~2 trillion in the financial year 2016-17, the corresponding GSVA jumped to ~7 trillion in 2024-25.
 
The Yogi government aims to propel agriculture and allied activities to contribute $1 trillion to the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by 2047.

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Topics : Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government food processing Industry News

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 6:49 PM IST

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