Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Uttar Pradesh govt plans to save nearly Rs 1 trillion with solar power

Uttar Pradesh govt plans to save nearly Rs 1 trillion with solar power

The 33,229 solar energy-based ground water schemes in UP are projected to save the state exchequer Rs 1 trillion during their lifecycle by cutting down on energy bills

solar panel

The adoption of solar energy-based schemes is reducing energy costs and contributing to the state's transformation into a ‘green state’

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 8:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bolstering the clean energy roadmap, Uttar Pradesh plans to save an estimated Rs 1 trillion in conventional energy costs by integrating solar power in over 33,000 projects across the state through the flagship Jal Jeevan Mission.
 
Jal Jeevan Mission currently has a portfolio of 41,000 projects in the state.
 
The 33,229 solar energy-based ground water schemes in UP are projected to save the state exchequer Rs 1 trillion during their lifecycle by cutting down on energy bills.
 
Moreover, these projects will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1.3 million tons (mt) annually owing to lower traditional power supply.
   
“To support clean energy initiatives, solar panels with a combined capacity of 900 megawatt (mw) have been installed. This innovation has been recognised by the Centre as the best practice,” a UP government official said, adding it would set precedence for eco-friendly governance in India.
 
Recently, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to speed up solar power projects and schemes.

More From This Section

flipkart amazon

Why antitrust body CCI has moved Supreme Court against Amazon, Flipkart

PremiumMumbai skyline, Market, Peak XV, firms, buildings, real estate, companies, Sequoia Capital

Mumbai's infrastructure revamp takes centre stage as new govt takes charge

Irdai in talks with insurance firms hit by govt's mega PSB merger drive

Insurers urge IRDAI crackdown against OEM-linked motor insurance brokers

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group, speaking at Rising Rajasthan Summit on Monday

Rajasthan Summit: Vedanta, top industrialists announce major investments

service sector, jobs, employment, IT sector

IT sector to witness 15-20% growth in job opportunities in 2025: Report

 
In addition to cost savings, solar energy-based schemes are expected to help UP earn 39 million carbon credits over 30 years, showing UP’s commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation.
 
The adoption of solar energy-based schemes is reducing energy costs and contributing to the state's transformation into a ‘green state’, he noted.
 
Meanwhile, the state government is also promoting the setting up of microgrids by private sector companies in rural areas.
 
In this regard, Tata Power Renewable Microgrid, a subsidiary of Tata Power, has already installed 150 solar-powered microgrids with a total capacity of 4.5 mw in UP.
 
These microgrids serve 150 villages, benefitting rural households and 300 micro enterprises viz. flour mills, oil expellers, rice hullers, spice grinders, jaggery units etc, Tata Power Renewable Microgrid CEO Manoj Gupta said.
 
Moreover, UP is planning to set up floating solar power plants in partnership with NTPC, Tehri Hydro Development Corporation, and Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam. By 2027, the state targets solar power generation of 14,000 mw.
 
Besides, the state has set a target of 1mt production capacity per year of green hydrogen/green ammonia by 2029.

Also Read

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Sembcorp Industries bags 300MW wind-solar hybrid project from NTPC

Solar panel, solar energy

Surprise solar boom in Pakistan helps millions, but harms grid & power cos

What a difference six years make? Pre-Covid, India was catching up with China in the race for solar supremacy. Post-pandemic, India has slowed while China has surged. In 2018, the difference between India and China's solar energy capacity additions w

Domestic solar installations surge 167% to 16.4 GW in Jan-Sep: Mercom

Axis Bank, Axis

IFC extends $500 mn loan to Axis Bank to fund green projects in India

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

India's clean energy tech capacity to rise significantly by 2030, says S&P

Topics : Jal Jeevan Mission Yogi Adityanath solar power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon