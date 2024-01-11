Uttar Pradesh to invest Rs 8,000 crore in 1,400-acre bulk drug park

With the domestic pharmaceutical industry projected to touch $130 billion by 2030, the Uttar Pradesh government is looking to invest around Rs 8,000 crore in a proposed bulk drug park in Lalitpur district.

The mega enclave, spanning 1,472 acres across five villages in the arid Bundelkhand region, will help the state emerge as a leading pharmaceutical, generic medicines and medical devices hub in South Asia.

The Lalitpur bulk drug park, piloted by UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), involves immediate development of 300 acres of land.

The UP government has already signed 236 memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 11,000 crore with different companies and consortiums to set up their manufacturing plants.

“We have invited applications for the selection of a survey agency through e-tendering. The selected agency will facilitate soil testing, contour mapping and topographical investigation,” said Mayur Maheshwari, chief executive officer, UPSIDA.

He said the pharma park project marks a strategic move by the UP government towards fostering industrial growth and economic development. “It is poised to become a key contributor to the pharmaceutical sector, offering economic opportunities and reinforcing UP’s position on the industrial landscape.”

The project will be dedicated to bulk drugs, starting/raw materials and active pharmaceuticals under the new UP Pharma Policy 2023. The state has signed up Adani Gas for supplying piped natural gas (PNG) to the park.

UP has partnered with reputed scientific institutions including Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as knowledge partners for developing generic and low cost medicines. These partnerships will foster R&D on innovative drugs and medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of severe and chronic diseases in India and 200 other countries.

The state is targeting to increase its share in India’s pharma industry from 2 per cent to 10-12 per cent. India is the global leader in generic medicines by volume, commanding a 20 per cent market share. However, India imports 80 per cent of its domestic medical devices needs.

The domestic pharmaceutical industry, valued at $42 billion in 2021, is estimated to touch $130 billion by 2030. Pharma shipments from India are valued at $25 billion while India ranks among the top three nations globally in terms of producing medicines by volume.