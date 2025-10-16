Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 12:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vedanta-Balco smelter hits new milestone in aluminium production

Vedanta-Balco smelter hits new milestone in aluminium production

The Chhattisgarh government approved the project in August and earmarked a huge land in the district

Photo: Bloomberg

This technological advancement surpasses the earlier national benchmark of 378 kA, setting new standards in scale, efficiency, and operational excellence. (Photo: Bloomberg)

R Krishna Das Raipur
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (Balco), the Chhattisgarh-based arm of Vedanta Aluminium, recently produced the first metal from the nation’s largest 525 kilo Ampere (kA) smelter, company officials said in a statement.
 
This technological advancement surpasses the earlier national benchmark of 378 kA, setting new standards in scale, efficiency, and operational excellence.
 
With the commissioning of the new 0.435 million tonne per annum (MTPA) potline, Balco’s total aluminium production capacity will reach 1 MTPA, placing the company among the select global producers in the million tonne club.
 
The officials said the expansion supports the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ vision. 
   
It advances the nation’s self-reliance by ensuring greater availability of domestically-produced, high-quality aluminium for defence, aerospace, automotive, construction, and power transmission. 

With the ramp up, Balco will contribute over 20 per cent of India’s total aluminium, positioning itself at the forefront of the nation’s industrial progress. 
 
The development has paved the way for the Chhattisgarh government to accelerate the aluminium park project in Korba, which houses the Balco facility.
 
The Chhattisgarh government approved the project in August and earmarked a huge land in the district.
 
A senior official in the state-run Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Corporation (CSIDC) said Balco would be a major source to feed the proposed park.
 
Enhancing production would come as a major boost to the industrial growth in Chhattisgarh, he added.
 
Rajesh Kumar, chief executive officer (CEO) and director of Balco, said, “Through this expansion, we are not only boosting domestic capacity but also generating new avenues of employment. We are spurring allied industries, and driving economic growth in Chhattisgarh.”
 
With the entry into the million-tonne club, Balco is scripting a new chapter in India’s journey of self reliance, he added.

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 12:23 AM IST

