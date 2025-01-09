Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 09:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Viability of beer prices set by Telangana has become far too stressed: BAI

Viability of beer prices set by Telangana has become far too stressed: BAI

BAI DG Giri said that the prices allowed to supplier companies are actually below the cost of goods supplied as these prices are based on the cost of production in 2018-19

liquor beer

On Wednesday, United Breweries Ltd (UBL) announced to suspend the supply of its beer to Telangana. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after the country's leading brewer United Breweries suspended supply to Telangana, beer industry body BAI on Thursday said the commercial viability of prices set by the state government has become far too stressed.

The prices allowed to supplier companies are actually below the cost of goods supplied as these prices are based on the cost of production in 2018-19, said Brewers Association of India (BAI) DG Vinod Giri. 

On Wednesday, United Breweries Ltd (UBL), which operates with popular beer brands like Kingfisher, Kalyani Black, Heineken, and Amstel Bier, announced to suspend the supply of its beer to Telangana State Beverages Corporation with immediate effect.

 

The decision has been taken due to the non-revision of the basic price of the company's beer from 2019-20 by Telangana State Beverages Corporation Ltd (TSBCL), resulting in huge losses in the state, said United Breweries Ltd (UBL), now controlled by Dutch multinational brewing company Heineken NV.

Commenting on the development, Giri said: "We have repeatedly pointed out that the commercial viability of beer suppliers in Telangana has become far too stressed".

Also Read

United Breweries kingfisher

United Breweries halts beer supply to Telangana over pricing disputes

Narayan Manepally, Co-Founder and CEO of Geist Brewing Co

Raising bar: Geist eyes 500,000-litre monthly beer production in 3 years

Devans

DeVANS to boost Samba beer capacity to 600K HL with Rs 60 crore investment

Devans

DeVANS to boost Samba beer capacity to 600K HL with Rs 60 crore investment

medusa

Medusa partners with Warner Bros for 'House of the Dragon' beer launch

However, he also acknowledged that TSBCL set up a price fixation committee last year, which concluded its consultations and sittings in August 2024.

However, there has "not been any subsequent action, and as a result, the supplier companies are now incurring a loss of around Rs 100 per case on supply of beer".

"In addition, the dues to the alcoBev sector for supplies made during the period February to August 2024 remain unpaid to the tune of Rs 3,900 crore, which is adding massive interest costs to operations. This has further aggravated the industry's difficulties," BAI said.

BAI, which represents leading beer markers - United Breweries, ABInBev and Carlsberg, had earlier sent a representation to Telangana government in November 2024 on the issue and had said the production cost has gone up by 40 per cent due to rising input costs.

Giri expects an early resolution as Telangana is known as an industry-friendly and progressive state.

"The current crisis is not to the liking of anyone, and we have faith in the Government that it would urgently intervene to resolve this issue and help the beer industry come out of this existential crisis," he said.

BAI member companies together account for 85 per cent of the beer sold in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cop29, fossil fuel, climate change, pollution, 2024 global carbon project data for fossil fuel emissions

Experts call for systemic change in accounting, ESG to reflect true value

Logistics firm Delhivery has alleged that its IPO-bound rival Ecom Express has misrepresented numbers related to the two companies' business metrics in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). These numbers relate to metrics such as shipment volumes,

E-way bills in December at second highest level in two years, shows data

Telecom Industry

Telecom companies seek easing of 'stringent quality of service' norms

Mohan Goenka, vice-chairman and whole-time director of Emami

Emami rebrands Fair and Handsome; targets Rs 1,000 crore in 3-4 years

Kabeer Biswas, CEO & co-founder, Dunzo

Walmart-owned Flipkart hires Dunzo co-founder Kabeer Biswas to lead Minutes

Topics : Beer Telangana Liquor firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayCTET 2024 result OutBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon