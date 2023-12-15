Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Government allows cane juice, B-molasses to make ethanol in 2023-24

The latest decision comes a week after the government prohibited the use of sugarcane juice and sugar syrup for making ethanol, amid the industry seeking reversal of the decision

sugar mills

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 10:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Friday allowed sugar mills to use both cane juice and B-heavy molasses to produce ethanol but capped the diversion of sugar for the purpose at 17 lakh tonnes for the ongoing 2023-24 supply year.
The latest decision comes a week after the government prohibited the use of sugarcane juice and sugar syrup for making ethanol, amid the industry seeking reversal of the decision.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The flexibility has been given to sugar mills for using both sugarcane juice and B-heavy within an overall cap of 17 lakh tonnes of diversion of sugar for making ethanol in the ongoing 2023-24 supply year (November-October)," Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra told PTI.
A committee of ministers took the decision during its meeting on Friday, he said.
The decision has been taken amid representation received from the industry to review the December 7 order that banned use of cane juice and sugar syrup with immediate effect.
It, however, had allowed supply of ethanol from existing offers received by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) from B-heavy molasses.
"We are working on modalities to decide on proportion of cane juice and B-heavy molasses to be used for making ethanol," Chopra said.
Already some quantity of ethanol has been produced using cane juice in the current supply year, he added.
Another food ministry official said about 6 lakh tonne of ethanol has already been produced using cane juice before the government issued the December 7 order.
The government has estimated sugar production to decline to 32.3-33 million tonne in the 2023-24 season (October-September), as against 37.3 million tonnes in the previous season.
"We were anticipating cane production to be low but didn't anticipate it to go down further. The recent rain has brought the recovery per cent further down. The drought in Maharashtra and Karnataka is worrying," Chopra had said recently.

Also Read

Sugar companies, govt eye truce on ethanol ban from sugarcane juice

We will bring vehicles that will run 100% on ethanol soon: Nitin Gadkari

'Working to prevent disruption of ethanol supplies for gasoline blending'

India plans to discourage ethanol production to prioritise sugar: Report

Ethanol blending programme may hit supply bottleneck after successful run

Engineering exports register 3% on-year fall in November to $7.85 billion

Curbs on Russian diamonds by G7 to have minimal impact on India: Govt

Air India gets DGCA's approval for maintenance of A350, A320 aircraft

Rs 15K cr at risk due to sudden ban on cane juice for making ethanol: ISMA

Govt takes several steps to curb congestion at airports, says Scindia

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : sugar mills sugar production ethanol production Sugar prices Bio fuel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 10:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon