For India's ecomm players, the new race is to deliver iPhones in minutes

For years, buying the latest iPhone on launch day meant standing in overnight queues or waiting days for delivery. That is changing as India’s e-commerce and quick-commerce companies turn speed into a competitive edge, betting that shoppers increasingly want everything from groceries and personal-care products to premium electronics at their doorstep within minutes.

On Friday, sales of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max opened at 8 am. By 9 am, Bigbasket had delivered more than 300 devices to customers, or more than five iPhones a minute.

The shift marks a new kind of launch-day race: not to be first in line, but first to own the device.

“This year, customers on Bigbasket ordered from home and had the device in hand before the morning was out - a shift from being among the first in line to being among the first to own it,” Bigbasket said.

The devices were sold through the Electronics Store on Bigbasket, powered by Croma.

The company said Croma brings the assortment, category expertise and consumer trust, while Bigbasket provides the fulfilment and last-mile network that makes quick delivery of a launch-day product possible.

Launch-day availability spanned the iPhone 18 Pro Max 256GB, iPhone 18 Pro 256GB and AirPods 5 ANC with Charging Case.

The launch marks Bigbasket’s growing position in premium electronics, a category where speed has historically been harder to offer.

The proposition is straightforward: when a major product launches, Bigbasket wants to deliver it quickly.

India’s e-commerce giants are betting on speed to win this year’s festive season.

Festive online sales are projected to grow as much as 29 per cent this year, reaching up to ₹1,55,000 crore ($17.6 billion) from ₹1,20,000 crore in 2025, according to Datum Intelligence, as shoppers increasingly expect groceries, electronics and personal-care items to be delivered within minutes.

Quick commerce, which promises delivery within minutes, is expected to account for about 16 per cent of sales, up from 12 per cent last year.

Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart are all expanding their delivery networks into Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns ahead of the season’s biggest consumption events.

Flipkart is expanding its delivery network to meet customer demand ahead of its Big Billion Days shopping event in October.

Its quick-commerce service, Flipkart Minutes, now operates nearly 1,200 micro-fulfilment centres across more than 150 cities.

The service has quadrupled its business over the past year as it marks two years since its August 2024 launch.

The platform’s biggest single order to date was worth ₹6 lakh and included five smartphones.

Gen Z has also emerged as the fastest-growing customer cohort on Flipkart Minutes, with its base growing nearly five times in the past 12 months.

Gen Z drives more than 45 per cent of orders across categories such as beauty, electronics and gaming.

Amazon is also hosting its Great Indian Festival sale event next month, and quick commerce is expected to play a key role.

The company said its ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, has reached $1 billion in annualised gross sales in India over the past three-month period.

Amazon Now orders have doubled every quarter since launch, making it the fastest-growing business in Amazon India’s history.

Meanwhile, retailer Vijay Sales said it had geared up to welcome Apple’s latest product line-up, with sales commencing at 8 am on September 18, 2026, across its stores and online platform.

Customers will be able to purchase the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5 from the first morning of availability.

The devices will be available through Vijay Sales’ retail network as well as its online platform, giving customers the flexibility to choose how they shop.

Nilesh Gupta, director, Vijay Sales, said: “Apple product launches consistently generate strong interest among consumers, and we are pleased to make the latest line-up available to our customers from the first morning of sale. Our focus is on ensuring that customers have a seamless experience across our stores and online platform, whether they are exploring the latest features or making their next upgrade. We look forward to welcoming customers as they experience Apple’s newest devices.”

With the latest line-up on sale, Vijay Sales said it had geared up across its retail and digital channels to meet customer demand and provide access to the new Apple devices from day one.

Customers can explore the products, understand the latest features and make purchases through their preferred Vijay Sales channel.