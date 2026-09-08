Uproar in Tamil Nadu Assembly over CM's allegations, DMK MLAs evicted

The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a ruckus on Tuesday as the DMK demanded that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's statement relying on ED documents be expunged from records and raised slogans and the main opposition MLAs were evicted from the House.

As soon as the House proceedings commenced, DMK Whip EV Velu, referring to Vijay's statement on Monday, demanded that references made by the chief minister on matters such as ED's allegations of graft be removed from House records as it contravened rules.

Velu also objected to references to Sarkaria Commission maintaining that no offences were made out.

Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar defended the CM's statement based on Sarkaria Commission report and the ED's official documents and reiterated allegations of corruption against the then DMK regime.

The DMK members objected to it.

As Speaker JCD Prabhakar ruled against expunction of CM's remarks, noisy slogans by the DMK MLAs continued.

Several DMK MLAs gathered in front of the Speaker's podium, pressed their demand and continued with sloganeering.

Leader of the House KA Sengottaiyan demanded action against them in compliance with House rules.

Eventually, Speaker ordered the marshals to evict them and his directive was followed by them.

While being taken out of the Assembly hall, DMK MLAs continued to raise slogans on the issue.