Bengal, UP, Rajasthan availed maximum work under MGNREGA in NDA regime

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh are among the leading states in terms of the number of households that have accessed work opportunities under the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) during the 10 years of the Narendra Modi regime, according to data.These states had the highest percentage of households that utilised work opportunities under the scheme in the past decade, relative to the total households accessing employment under the scheme.Among these, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal are relatively poorer states, while Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have a better economic growth trajectory.In short, experts suggest that more than the economic strength of the state, it is the administration and delivery of the schemes that ensure better worker participation in MGNREGS.Tamil Nadu stands out as a shining example, with consistently high numbers of households accessing work under the scheme.West Bengal, too, was performing well until funds under MGNREGS were halted from March 9, 2022, following provisions under Section 27 of the MGNREG Act, 2005, due to non-compliance with directives from the central government.· MGNREGA notified on September 7, 2005, initially in 200 districts, achieving nationwide coverage by 2008· Credited with bringing UPA back to power in 2009· Total expenditure: roughly Rs 7.64 trillion since 2014· Allocation increase observed since pandemic-impacted years of 2020-21· 3.06 billion persondays of work generated in 2023-24, compared to 2.93 billion in 2022-232013 CAG report: Only 20% of allocated funds released for Bihar, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh, despite accounting for nearly 46% of rural poor from 2009-10 to 2011-12Ashok Gulati study: Real farm wages increased by nearly 6.8% annually from 2006-07, but impact of overall GDP, agriculture GDP, and construction GDP surpassed MGNREGA by 4-6 times2015 NCAER study: Act contributed to a 32% reduction in poverty between 2004-05 and 2011-12