Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha counters Zomato's Deepinder Goyal on qcom cash burn

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha counters Zomato's Deepinder Goyal on qcom cash burn

Goyal's statement is verifiably untrue, and it will be clear when we publicly file our financial statements, Palicha added

Zepto co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Aadit Palicha on Tuesday called out a statement made by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on cash burn by quick commerce (qcom) companies. Taking to the professional networking platform LinkeIn, Palicha wrote that Goyal’s statement about Zepto incurring losses far exceeding Rs 2,500 crore per quarter was “inaccurate.”
 
“Deepinder Goyal—whom I deeply respect as an entrepreneur—made an inaccurate statement about Zepto. His words were that qcom was burning Rs 5,000 crore per quarter, of which ‘substantially more than half of this is by Zepto’—implying that we are losing substantially more than Rs 2,500 crore per quarter,” Palicha wrote.
   
Goyal’s statement is verifiably untrue, and it will be clear when we publicly file our financial statements, Palicha added.
 
Earlier, in an interview with The Economic Times, Goyal said, "We think the total burn for all companies in quick commerce is around Rs 5,000 crore per quarter, conservatively speaking. Substantially more than half of this is by Zepto… Compared to this, we’re burning very low numbers. Last quarter, Blinkit burned around Rs 35 crore per month on average," Goyal said.
 
The qcom sector in India has seen rapid growth, with players like Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart competing aggressively for dominance. Both Zepto and Blinkit have been expanding their network of dark stores and optimising delivery operations to capture a larger market share.

