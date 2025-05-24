Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Opposition slams CM Mamata Banerjee for skipping NITI Aayog meet

Opposition slams CM Mamata Banerjee for skipping NITI Aayog meet

It is the first major meeting of the prime minister with the CMs of states and lieutenant governors of Union Territories after Operation Sindoor

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The opposition BJP and the Congress flayed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for skipping the Niti Aayog meeting being chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

It is the first major meeting of the prime minister with the CMs of states and lieutenant governors of Union Territories after Operation Sindoor.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said that it is "unfortunate" for the people of West Bengal that the chief minister chose not to attend the meeting of the think tank, where CMs of several other states are attending.

"By not attending the meeting, the people of the state got deprived, as the issues of West Bengal will not get raised there. The state government has missed the chance to raise several pressing issues which are important for West Bengal," Bhattacharya said.

 

This move to go against the Centre will "not benefit" the state, the BJP leader said.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Had she attended the meeting, the chief minister could have raised many issues, such as non-disbursement of central funds which are required for the development of the state."  The Niti Aayog's 10th Governing Council meeting, chaired by PM Modi, is underway in the national capital.

"...the Governing Council Meeting will discuss the approach on Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047," Niti Aayog had said in a statement earlier.

According to it, the idea of 'Viksit Rajya' for 'Viksit Bharat' is a call for states to craft bold, long-term, and inclusive vision documents aligned with national priorities yet grounded in local realities.

"These visions must include time-bound targets," it had said.

Generally, the full council meeting happens every year, and last year, it was held on July 27.

The first meeting of the council took place on February 8, 2015.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Narendra Modi BJP Congress NITI Ayog Niti Aayog meet

First Published: May 24 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

