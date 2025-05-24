Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 12:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan not to attend NITI Aayog's Delhi meet

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan not to attend NITI Aayog's Delhi meet

Last year also, Vijayan had not attended a Niti Aayog meeting of CMs in Delhi and had sent Balagopal in his stead.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

The sources said that the CM has designated state Finance Minister K N Balagopal to go in his stead

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will not be attending the NITI Aayog's 10th governing council meeting to be held in the national capital on Saturday, according to government sources.

The sources said that the CM has designated state Finance Minister K N Balagopal to go in his stead.

However, since it is a meeting of CMs, it is not clear whether Balagopal would be able to attend it, the sources said.

No reason was given for the CM not attending the meeting.

Last year also, Vijayan had not attended a Niti Aayog meeting of CMs in Delhi and had sent Balagopal in his stead.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday chair the 10th governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog, which will focus on states, with a view to make India a developed nation by 2047, according to an official statement.

The theme of the meeting is 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

'Ayogya body': Cong slams NITI meet as exercise in 'hypocrisy', 'diversion'

Rainfall, Kerala rainfall

Heavy rains uproot trees, waterlog roads in several parts of Kerala

Security, Manipur Security

Security forces arrest Prepak militant from Manipur's Kamjong district

Breaking news template

Building collapses after fire at factory triggers blast in Delhi's Bawana

Fire, Budaun Fire

Building collapses after massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Bawana

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Narendra Modi NITI Ayog Niti Aayog meet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon