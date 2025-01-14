Business Standard

First full Moon of 2025: Will Wolf Moon be visible from India; know details

First full Moon of 2025: Will Wolf Moon be visible from India; know details

A rare spectacle of lunar occultation could be observed from a specific location as this event takes place once every 14 years. Here's all you need to know about celestial event

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

The first full moon of 2025, known as Wolf Moon, will be visible today. In a rare celestial event, the moon will pass in front of the planet Mars.
 
The phenomenon is called lunar occultation, and it is said to happen when the moon obscures a brighter celestial body that temporarily hides it from view.  
 
This rare lunar occultation can be witnessed once every 14 years. 
 
Reportedly, the full moon will reach its peak at 3.57 am IST. Coincidentally, Mars is also positioned opposite the sun, nearing its moment of opposition on January 15.

What is the reason behind the nickname, Wolf Moon?

The first full moon has been given the informal nickname, Wolf Moon, over the years and this name reflects what's happening in nature during the month in question.
 

The reason behind the name is that wolves don't hibernate in winter and are very active during January. During this time, while most of the animals slumber, the sound of wolves howling on the full moon can be heard loud and clear, which is the reason behind the nickname. 
 
However, the nickname doesn't mean this moon is different from any other moon.

Will the Wolf Moon be visible from India?

No. The first full moon of January 2025 wouldn't be visible from India. 
 
This full moon can be seen from the contiguous United States and parts of central and eastern Canada. 
 
The moon will move to cover Mars and will be nearly 40,000 times brighter than the Red planet.

How to watch the full moon cover Mars?

People who want to experience a glimpse of Mars disappearing and later reappearing from behind the moon can only see it from telescopes or binoculars, as they provide better visibility.
 
Mars could be seen with the naked eye before or after the occultation without such equipment.
 
The event is expected to unfold for around an hour. This could vary from location to location. It is advised to check the weather conditions in your location before preparing for the moon's enchanting dance with Mars.

Topics : Mars Mission A Full Moon Night Lunar Mission India

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

