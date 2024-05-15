Happy International Day of Families 2024: Greetings to share with family

International Day of Families, also called International Family Day, is a yearly occasion celebrated on May 15. The day promotes family prosperity and awareness about the social, monetary, and demographic transformation that influence families. The United Nations General Assembly founded the International Day of Families in 1993 to highlight the challenges families face, to promote togetherness, among other things.

According to the UN, this day provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase the knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families.

The theme of the 2024 International Day of Families will focus on ‘Families & Climate Change: International Year of the Family + 30’. The day will focus on how the most pressing issue of our times, climate change, affects families and the role they play in climate action.

Happy International Day of Families 2024: Wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones

• Your life is full of smiles and joy when you have your family by your side through thick and thin. Cheers to you and your loved ones. Happy International Day of Families.

• The foundation of a good society is a happy family. Together, let's spread brotherhood and love among all the families. Happy International Day of Families

• Family is you, me, and our kids. I want to hug you all and say – I love you so much today, tomorrow and always. Happy International Day of Families.

• God has blessed us with a fantastic family. No matter what, let's stick together and love each other constantly. Happy International Day of Families.

• Thank you for loving me unconditionally. Without you all, I would never be so successful. Wishing you a very Happy International Family Day.

Happy International Day of Families 2024: Quotes

• "That's what people do who love you. They put their arms around you and love you when you're not so lovable." - Deb Caletti.

• "Families are the compass that guides us. They are the inspiration to reach great heights, and our comfort when we occasionally falter." - Brad Henry.

• "Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life." - Lisa Weed.

• "Family is the most important thing in the world." - Princess Diana.

• "Home is people. Not a place. If you go back there after the people are gone, then all you can see is what is not there any more." - Robin Hobb.