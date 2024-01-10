Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mumbai-based Akumentis Healthcare launches drug for treatment of epilepsy

Akumentis Healthcare on Wednesday said it has introduced a drug for the treatment of epilepsy

Healthcare, hospitals, patients, dialysis

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Akumentis Healthcare on Wednesday said it has introduced a drug for the treatment of epilepsy.
The Mumbai-based company has launched Clasepi, a DCGI-approved prescription cannabidiol (CBD) specifically formulated to address seizures linked with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), Dravet Syndrome, or Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) in patients aged 1 year and older, it said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Clinical studies have demonstrated Clasepi's efficacy in reducing seizures, especially in cases where conventional anti-seizure medications have proven ineffective, it added.
"We understand the immense physical and emotional toll that frequent seizures can have on patients and their families," Akumentis Executive Director Kanishk Jain said.
This is the driving force behind our commitment to developing novel solutions that effectively relieves the complexities of these disorders, he added.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), epilepsy constitutes a considerable portion of the global disease burden, affecting around 50 million people worldwide, with 20 per cent of patients residing in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

World Children's Day 2023: History, importance, celebration, wishes

Happy Children's Day 2023: Here are the 10 best wishes, messages, quotes

Coal mining bet stumbles as wary banks weigh rising risks: Official

England to be offer world-first seven-minute cancer treatment injection

Scrub Typhus: Causes, remedies and how to be safe from this fatal illness

Govt holds back $600 million plan to replenish strategic oil reserves

India imposes anti-dumping duty on 3 Chinese products for 5 years

Land Ports in India facilitates trade worth Rs 76,000 cr in 2023: Report

Govt not planning higher taxes on steel imports despite industry's demand

Delhi's winter power demand reaches all-time high amid ongoing cold wave

Topics : private healthcare Health Insurance Health Ministry healthcare health care

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon