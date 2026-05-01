International Labour Day 2026: History, theme, significance & celebrations

Observed annually on May 1, International Labour Day—also known as May Day—recognizes the contributions of workers and the labour movement across the globe. This day highlights the challenges workers have encountered throughout history and acknowledges the significance of labour movements and workers' rights.

In India, May Day is celebrated with speeches and public gatherings honouring the working class and promoting social justice, fair pay, and improved working conditions. This day, also known as Antrarashtriya Shramik Diwas in India, honours the global fight for fair labour standards and an 8-hour workweek.

History of May Day

May Day, also known as Labour Day, originated from the Haymarket Affair in Chicago in 1886, where labourers demonstrated for an 8-hour workday. Since then, it has developed into a global occasion where labourers come together to call for improved working conditions, equitable pay, and the ability to form unions.

In India, May Day is a crucial day for activists and labour organisations to draw attention to persistent problems such as child labour, wage disparity, and the absence of social security for unorganised workers. Additionally, it acknowledges the workforce's contributions to the social and economic advancement of nations around the world. Chennai's worker movement in 1923.

May Day 2026 Theme

This year, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) selected the theme for May Day 2026 as: “Ensuring a Healthy Psychosocial Working Environment."

ALSO READ: Labour Codes face friction from state law overlaps, says experts This theme focuses on the psychosocial risks—such as stress, burnout, and mental health issues—that have become common in contemporary workplaces. The ILO calls on governments and corporations to prioritise psychosocial risk management and ensure that workplaces support mental health in addition to physical well-being.

Significance of May Day 2026

The achievements of the labour movement are commemorated on this day. Additionally, it honours and recognises the contributions made by workers to the development of infrastructure and the provision of essential services to society.

ALSO READ: Labour market friction: India needs more jobs with better work conditions Additionally, International Labour Day provides a forum for workers to advocate for social justice and bring attention to contemporary labour issues such as safe working conditions, fair salaries, and human rights.

How is May Day 2026 celebrated in India?

Many Indian states observe May Day as a public holiday, particularly Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Kerala, where protests and sizable crowds are frequent. Workers from a variety of industries, including construction, agriculture, and textiles, take part in public protests to support workers' rights. Political parties and labour organisations plan marches to raise awareness of the need for equitable pay and better working conditions. Public forums are held by governments and unions to discuss labour reforms and worker welfare programs. May Day is also a day to express support for workers in the unorganised sector, such as contract workers, migrants, and domestic workers, who frequently do not have legal protections.