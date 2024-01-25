Republic Day 2024: Plans to go near Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata

For travellers, there were two long weekends in January. The first was from January 13 to 15 which included the holidays of Makar Sankranti, Lohri, and Pongal celebrations.

The second lengthy weekend falls on Republic Day on January 26th, which is a Thursday, Friday and Saturday, giving a three-day break. So, here are a few locations you can think about visiting during these long weekends from Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

Republic Day weekend plan trip 2024

From Delhi

Kalsi: It is a rich legacy town having Ashoka rock edicts and placed between Chakrata and Dehradun close to Dakpatthar in Uttarakhand.

Kasauli: This cantonment town is a six-hour road trip because it is only about an hour and a half from Chandigarh and six hours from Delhi.

Viratnagar: Formerly called as Bairat or Bairath, this location is an archaeological site in the northern part of Rajasthan, India.

From Mumbai

Vengurla: On the Konkan coast, located almost 500 km away from Mumbai, this area is popular for its amazing beaches, luscious greenery, and historical monuments.

Amboli: Amboli is a hill station, located at an altitude of 2,000 feet in the Sindhudurg Maharashtra district, that provides an ideal retreat for nature lovers and trekkers.

Dahanu: This place is well known for its chikoo orchards located around 134 km from Mumbai and is a major fruit producer.

From Bengaluru

Skandagiri Hills: Skandagiri Hills or Kalavara Durga is a mountain fortress near the Chikballapur town in Karnataka. The Skandagiri is one of the state's well known trek points.

Chikmagalur: Chikmagalur is popular for its coffee plantations and natural beauty. It is around 240 kilometres (149 miles) by road from Bengaluru.

Kalaburagi: This town in north Karnataka is known for its interesting sites, such as temples and mosques, and forts.

From Kolkata

Narajole: Located in the Paschim Medinipur West Bengal district, Narajole is well known for its rural and agricultural activities.

Mandarmani: Located approx four hours from Kolkata, Mandarmani is one of the well known beach destinations for the West Bengal residents.

Serampore: This riverside town is located approx 30 km from Kolkata and is a historic town placed in the Hooghly district of West Bengal, India.