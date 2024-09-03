Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Importance of using eco-friendly Ganesh idols

India is ready to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7, 2024. The festivity is marked by the colourful decorations, heartfelt prayers, and joyful community gatherings, exemplifying the spirit of devotion and cultural heritage.

Awareness has grown regarding the detrimental impact of traditional idol immersion practices, leading to an urgent call for sustainable alternatives. Celebrating this joyful festival with eco-friendliness honours tradition and protects our mother earth. Why should we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with eco-friendly idols? Here are some benefits of why we should celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with eco-friendly idols: Saves water resources



Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival where the idols of lord Ganesha are immersed in water. Idols made with plaster of paris are non-biodegradable, harming sea life and expanding the water's corrosive substance. The eco-friendly idols are degradable and do not harm the living creatures of water.

Protects human health

Using non-biodegradable idols makes water dirty leading to infections and diseases among people who use it. Idols prepared with harmful Plaster of Paris and other harmful colours cause health problems. The best alternative is using eco-friendly idols which are made of organic soil. Generally, the material used to make lord Ganesh idols contain various metals that pollute the water. While there is no such concern with using eco-friendly idols.

Fake diamonds and glitters

There are many metals being used to decorate the Lord Ganesh idols which are harmful to the human body as they result in health problems due to the presence of chemicals. This is not the case with eco-friendly Ganesh idols.

Easy to make

To make the lord Ganesh idol, one needs to rely on a sculptor, which is not the case with eco-friendly idols. One can prepare the eco-friendly idols of lord Ganesh with the help of family members. Preparing eco-friendly idols is easy and also helps foster relationships in the family.

Easily available

Eco-friendly idols are easily accessible at home. Eco-friendly Ganesh idols are easily available in the market. Switching to environment-friendly lord Ganesh's idol plays a vital role in conserving nature. Let’s make the celebrations brighter by bringing home such idols this Ganesh Chaturthi 2024.

How to recognize the eco-friendly idols of lord Ganesh?

The next important question is how to recognise eco-friendly idols; it's very simple. The idols made with Plaster of Paris are lighter in weight and painted with toxic and shiny colours. On the other hand, eco-friendly idols are heavier in weight and they help to keep the water bodies clean even after Ganesh Chaturthi 2024.

Salman requests to bring eco-friendly idols

Recently, Bollywood actor Salman Khan was seen promoting the celebration of eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi with eco-friendly idols of lord Ganesh during an event in Mumbai. He encouraged people to use natural and eco-friendly alternatives.

He gave a speech in Hindi at the event where he requested people to bring the eco-friendly idol of lord Ganesh. He also mentioned that it is not a good thing that parts of lord Ganesh are scattered and have fallen on the ground the next day of immersion. He even suggested people do the immersion at home if possible.