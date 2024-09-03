Business Standard
25-year-old techie hospitalised, says 'Hustle culture comes at a cost'

25-year-old techie hospitalised, says 'Hustle culture comes at a cost'

25-year-old Mumbai-based founder of Soshals app was hospitalised after following a 'poor lifestyle.' He shared a post on X sharing the ugly side of hustle culture

Twitter/@kritarthmittal

Twitter/@kritarthmittal

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Soshals app founder, Kritarth Mittal, shared a post on X where he blamed ‘poor lifestyle choices’ for a health scare leading him to hospitalisation. The 25-year-old founder was working hard pulling all-nighters, taking less than five hours of sleep and an unhealthy diet. Resultantly, Mittal ended up in a hospital following deterioration of his health.

He shared the post to caution his followers about the ugly side of 'hustle culture' and urged them to prioritise their health. 
Mittal, who lives in Mumbai, shared his experience that he never had any serious symptoms before, but one day he found himself with 'a real bad headache and experienced recurrent vomiting.' 

While sharing his picture lying on a hospital bed, the Soshals app founder wrote, “Hustle culture comes with a cost — some you incur right away and some over decades.” 

"Choice is yours, I'm just here to show you the ugly side of it so you don't get swayed easy," he also added. 

Sharing his hustle, the founder wrote, “This is me after pulling all-nighters, sleeping for <5-6 hours, and no diet plan.” 

The post is an acknowledgement by the entrepreneur for his unhealthy lifestyle who then urged people who fantasise about the hustle culture to take better care of themselves while growing older.

How did netizens react?

Several social media platforms expressed their well-wishes to him.

One user shared his own experience and how he tackled with the problem and wrote, “Get Well Soon! At times being extremely involved into learning / working, will help you lifelong. If you haved learned it the right way.  I have been through the same, the book "7 habits of highly effective people" helped me to find the balance.”

While another user wrote, Get well soon Kritarth! Lately I've learnt it too, as much as hustle is important- same goes for personal health and family time too :) I've strictly spared a few 2-3 hours dedicated to personal care and family time- these can't be traded off for anything :).”

“Take Care Bhai, Hope you will follow the routine from now onwards!,” a third user wrote.

Topics : health news Techie health problems

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

