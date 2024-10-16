World Food Day 2024: Know date, history, theme, significance and more nc

Business Standard
World Food Day 2024: Know date, history, theme, significance and more

World Food Day is observed every year on October 16th. This day serves as a global call to action to fight against hunger and malnutrition

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 6:25 AM IST

Every year, World Food Day is celebrated across the world on October 16, highlighting the global campaigns to end hunger and make sure that every individual has access to nutritious food. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) started this global event to start a fight against hunger, raise awareness about healthy diets, and promote action against malnutrition and food security. 

The objective of World Food Day is to eradicate hunger, ensure food security, boost agricultural productivity and support a sustainable food system. 

It is a global initiative bringing governments, organisations and individuals to tackle the pressing issue of hunger and malnutrition. 
 

World Food Day 2024: History

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) came into existence in 1945 and World Food Day came into existence in 1979 when the 20th FAO Conference declared October 16 as World Food Day. Over 150 countries join the movement, observing this day to raise awareness about hunger, malnutrition, and food-promoting sustainable solutions for a zero-hunger world. 

World Food Day 2024: Significance

This day holds special significance as a global call to action against hunger and malnutrition. The United Nations, governments, organisations, farmers, corporate sectors and the public get together to address food security concerns. The key stakeholders take part in events, advocacy campaigns and outreach initiatives, promote sustainable agriculture, reduce food waste and also make sure equitable access to nutritious food. The collective effort strives for a zero-hunger world while protecting human health, dignity and well-being. 

World Food Day 2024: Theme

The theme of World Food Day 2024 is "Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future." This theme emphasises the fundamental human rights to accessible nutritious, affordable and sustainable food to ensure everyone's well-being and dignity.

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 6:25 AM IST

