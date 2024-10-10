Business Standard
Home / Lifestyle / World Sight Day 2024: History, significance, date, theme and more

World Sight Day 2024: History, significance, date, theme and more

The day highlights the importance of taking proper care of our eyes, reminding us that our eyes are the windows to a beautiful world

Eye, Glaucoma

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Every year, the second Thursday of October is observed as World Sight Day. This day is a global initiative promoting awareness and action against vision impairment and blindness. 

This day aims to raise awareness about the preventive measures to avoid blindness, promote eye health and ensure equitable access to quality vision care. The global initiative encourages government healthcare providers, and individuals to prioritise eye health, and also address multiple issues like cataracts, refractive errors and diabetic retinopathy.  

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The World Health Organisation states, “World Sight Day can serve as a reminder that adults should prioritise their eye health, too. It is important to take regular breaks during activities such as reading or using digital devices and wear eye protection when using tools and chemicals that could damage the eyes. Smoking and UV exposure should also be avoided, for example, by wearing sunglasses and hats when outdoors, to prevent eye diseases."

Also Read: World Mental Health Day 2024: History, Significance, theme, quotes and more
 

World Sight Day 2024: History 

World Sight Day was started as part of the "Sight First" campaign which was organised by the Lions Club International Foundation in 1988. The World Health Organisation (WHO) partnered with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) in 1999 to officially establish World Sight Day, and it was first observed on October 12, 2000.

World Sight Day 2024: Significance

The day aims to highlight the importance of eye health and vision care globally. It encourages people to reduce avoidable blindness, promote equitable access to quality eye care and address rising cases of vision impairment. World Sight Day fosters action to prevent blindness, support research and innovation ensuring inclusive eye health services by mobilising governments, healthcare providers and communities. 

Date and Theme of World Sight Day 2024

The World Sight Day falls on October 10, 2024. The theme for World Sight Day is “Children, Love Your Eyes".

More From This Section

IAF, Indian Air Force, Air Force Day, IAF Chennai

Indian Air Force Day 2024: Know history, significance, theme and more

World Habitat Day 2024

World Habitat Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes and more

world teachers day

World Teachers' Day 2024: 100+ best wishes, messages and quotes to share

Human animal conflict, elephant, wildlife

World Animal Day 2024: History, significance, theme, quotes and more

World Smile Day 2024

World Smile Day 2024: Know date, history, significance, theme and more


According to WHO, it aims to debunk myths about vision and promote a world where children are free from the social stigma which are associated with wearing glasses or other corrective aids. 

Also Read

mental health, depression, mind

World Mental Health Day 2024: History, Significance, theme, quotes and more

PremiumDozee

Dozee's health monitoring tech help NRIs check on their parents remotely

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata continues to be in hospital for age-related ailments: Report

obesity medicine

Obesity medicines would cost US medicare $35 billion through 2034

PM Modi

PM to lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 7,600 cr in Maharashtra

Topics : healthcare health habits expert eye eye culture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon