Happy World Environment Day 2024: Greetings to share with your loved ones

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5. It is marked to promote protecting our planet while also promoting practices that are more environmentally friendly. It has now become imperative to consider the significance of environmental conservation in light of the ever-increasing number of microplastics, polluted air, and harmful radiation.

This year, the theme for the day is “Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience’ under the slogan ‘Our land. Our future. We are #GenerationRestoration”. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will have the 2024 World Environment Day worldwide festivals.

Whether you’re an enthusiastic environmentalist or simply beginning to find out about supportability, sharing quotes and wishes can motivate others to focus on our planet.

Happy World Environment Day 2024: Wishes and greetings

>On World Environment Day, let’s pledge to nurture nature so that our forests grow denser, air gets purer and oceans teem with life.

>Today let’s wish that humanity lives in harmony with nature to balance the ecosystem and work towards preserving them.

>May all people adopt sustainable practices that will help protect and preserve our environment.

>Nature is God. A walk in nature can fix our mood and health. This World Environment Day let's pledge to treat nature with respect and love.

>Happy World Environment Day to you and your loved ones. May we always respect nature and never forget to treat it right.

>On this World Environment Day, let's pledge to make Earth a better place.

>On World Environment Day let’s wish for a world where deforestation reduces and endangered species multiply once again.

>May this day bring together more communities around the world to work in unison in cleaning and restoring our environment.

>There is no planet B. This earth is the only home we have. It’s high time we need to start saving it and mending it.

>Nature always provides us with abundance. It is our El Dorado for all that we are seeking. Let’s come together to save nature and treat it right.

Happy World Environment Day 2024: Quotes

• “To sit in the shade on a fine day, and look upon verdure, is the most perfect refreshment.” – Jane Austen

• “We shall never understand the natural environment until we see it as a living organism. Today you can murder land for private profit. You can leave the corpse for all to see and nobody calls the cops” – Paul Brooks

• “If we surrendered to earth’s intelligence, we could rise up rooted, like trees.” – Rainer Maria Rilke

• “The poetry of the earth is never dead.” – John Keats

• “What is the good of your stars and trees, your sunrise and the wind, if they do not enter into our daily lives?” –E M Forster

• “Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass under trees on a summer's day, listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time.” –Sir John Lubbock

• “There must be a reason why some people can afford to live well. They must have worked for it. I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use” – Mother Teresa

• “Every morning was a cheerful invitation to make my life of equal simplicity, and I may say innocence, with Nature herself.” –Henry David Thoreau

• “Fresh air is as good for the mind as for the body. Nature always seems trying to talk to us as if she had some great secret to tell. And so she has.” –John Lubbock

• “One touch of nature makes the whole world kin.” - William Shakespeare