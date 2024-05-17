Business Standard
20 Microns consolidated net profit rises 46.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 22.54% to Rs 212.34 crore
Net profit of 20 Microns rose 46.67% to Rs 13.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.54% to Rs 212.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 173.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.07% to Rs 56.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.80% to Rs 777.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 701.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales212.34173.28 23 777.49701.69 11 OPM %12.5011.86 -13.5212.22 - PBDT23.0416.88 36 92.8971.00 31 PBT19.3313.18 47 78.5457.19 37 NP13.649.30 47 56.0741.82 34
First Published: May 17 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

