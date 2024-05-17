Business Standard
Taneja Aerospace &amp; Aviation consolidated net profit declines 12.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 17.52% to Rs 8.19 crore
Net profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation declined 12.50% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.52% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.27% to Rs 11.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.74% to Rs 30.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.199.93 -18 30.3531.86 -5 OPM %54.5850.65 -63.2358.60 - PBDT4.615.08 -9 19.2219.40 -1 PBT3.654.22 -14 15.5016.44 -6 NP2.522.88 -13 11.1310.99 1
First Published: May 17 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

