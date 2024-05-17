Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 18.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.26% to Rs 57.62 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 3.59% to Rs 91.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 237.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 228.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India declined 18.04% to Rs 20.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.26% to Rs 57.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.57.6257.47237.35228.8887.5292.4090.6388.0124.9532.16115.01111.0324.6731.81113.88109.3720.4024.8991.1187.95