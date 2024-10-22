360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 31.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.87% to Rs 862.76 croreNet profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 31.97% to Rs 245.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 186.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 56.87% to Rs 862.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 549.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales862.76549.99 57 OPM %62.4256.99 -PBDT336.33240.40 40 PBT319.10226.75 41 NP245.49186.02 32
